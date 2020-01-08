Calgary, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CALGARY, Canada – January 8, 2020 – SMART Technologies, a global leader in interactive education technology, announced that its latest lineup of solutions and services will be showcased to the public at the FETC (Future of Education Technology Conference) on January 14-17, 2020 and Bett (the British Educational Training & Technology Show) in London from January 22 – 25, 2020.

As a leader in education technology for over 30 years, SMART’s legacy of innovation is again evolving with the latest global release of its market-leading interactive displays. The timing of the two conferences is particularly exciting as attendees can personally interact with the displays and software to see and feel what makes SMART’s solutions truly unmatched.

The highly anticipated ToolSense™ technology, which bridges physical and digital learning by incorporating tactile tools, is available on the SMART Board® 6000S series. The technology is exclusive to SMART and is not seen anywhere else on the market today. Fundamental to this new technology is that it’s intuitive – like having a 6th sense – just pick up the pen, or object and interact with the board. The interactive display automatically recognizes a physical object and produces a digital interaction.

“The possibilities of the ToolSense platform are quite literally endless,” said Nicholas Svensson, SMART Technologies Executive Vice President & Operations Officer. “The vision is to innovate specific tool sets for all education levels and subjects based on curricula and student abilities. The fact that we can incorporate tactile learning objects brings a new level to hands-on learning in the classroom and makes it accessible for everyone.”

At FETC and Bett, visitors will be among the first to interact with the SMART Board 6000S series and experience the full lineup of the latest releases including: the enhanced SMART Board MX series a high-value display with all the interactive essentials, and the SMART Board 7000R series designed to provide the most precise writing experience for complex subjects and detailed content. All three series incorporate the most recent advancements from SMART providing best-in-class touch, ink, and embedded iQ Android™ computing experiences.

For Bett, SMART is a global partner and visitors will have additional opportunities to engage with the technology, get hands-on practice and professional development through sessions. Attendees can visit “The Teaching Tech Zone” for a fully interactive experience or stop by SMART’s stand NH2o to experience the exclusive ToolSense innovation for a chance to spin the wheel and win a SMART Board 6000S interactive display. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend SMART’s Seminar Spotlight “Time Saving Tech Hacks for Teachers” on Wednesday, January 22nd, as well as schedule individual leadership meetings in the VIP Gallery Suite 11 (North Hall) to consult with senior leadership, as they share developments and trends in EdTech and how to improve learning outcomes. Visit www.bettshow.com/smart to sign up.

At FETC, attendees will have the opportunity to join the SMART team in booth #2813 along with special guests from Divine Savior Academy and the School District of Palm Beach County to explore the 2020 classroom ecosystem and proven ways to boost engagement. SMART presentations will be held throughout the day, and the first 10 attendees at each SMART booth presentation are guaranteed a prize.

SMART will also host a Future of EdTech Information Technology Session, “Technology Trends and the Evolving Learning Environment” with Global Education Strategist, Giancarlo Brotto for a discussion on global insights in education on Thursday, January 16th at 1:00 pm in Room 210 (second level).

SMART is a world leader in classroom technology, providing interactive solutions to help every student and teacher discover the greatness within them. With a full range of interconnected displays, software and accessories, used in over 3 million classrooms, SMART helps students and teachers around the world achieve better learning outcomes. smarttech.com

All SMART Board interactive displays include free SMART Notebook® basic version learning software and a bonus 1-year subscription to SMART Learning Suite. SMART implementation services, professional learning and technical support resources help educators learn to use SMART solutions, hone their technology skills and improve student outcomes.

