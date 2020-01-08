NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, will be presenting at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held on January 14-15, 2020 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.
ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Needham representative or ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@gatewayir.com.
About ShotSpotter Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by more than 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company.
Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com
Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3233
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com
