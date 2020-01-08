The Scottish Salmon Company PLC is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, The Scottish Salmon Company Limited, has refinanced its banking facilities with a secured GBP 100m five-year multicurrency revolving credit facility with Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A, DNB (UK) Limited and Nordea Bank ABPm (Filial i Norge).

The facility provides an increased and more flexible funding package to support the Company's objective for growth, as well accommodating the variability in working capital requirements of the business.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.