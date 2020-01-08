MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that management will present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:40 AM E.T.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events.cfm .

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 75 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com .

