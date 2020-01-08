ISSAQUAH, Wash., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $17.04 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 5, 2020, an increase of 10.5 percent from $15.42 billion last year.



For the 18 weeks ended January 5, 2020, the Company reported net sales of $56.99 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent from $52.99 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

5 Weeks 18 Weeks U.S. 9.4% 6.7% Canada 9.0% 5.2% Other International 7.5% 5.2% Total Company 9.0% 6.3%

E-commerce



43.1%

17.1%

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

5 Weeks 18 Weeks U.S. 8.4% 6.5% Canada 6.0% 5.8% Other International 5.9% 5.5% Total Company 7.8% 6.3%

E-commerce

42.6%

17.1%

E-commerce sales in December were positively impacted by an estimated 20 percentage points, due to Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday occurring a week later this year versus last year. Total and comparable sales were positively impacted by approximately one percent.

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 3436749). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Costco currently operates 785 warehouses, including 546 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 11 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan and Japan.



Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

