MONROE, Mich., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB), a global leader in residential furniture, today announced that three members of its Board of Directors -- Sarah M. Gallagher, Janet E. Kerr and Lauren B. Peters -- were named to WomenInc. magazine’s 2019 list of Most Influential Corporate Board Directors, which recognizes women executives, influencers and achievers contributing leadership to corporate boards. WomenInc. magazine is a media platform that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about women.



Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said: “Sarah, Janet and Lauren have made significant strategic contributions to La-Z-Boy as the company navigates its way through a dynamic industry landscape, enters new distribution arenas and positions itself for ongoing profitable growth. We congratulate all three on this honor and important distinction. We are also pleased to have added Rebecca L. O’Grady to our board this past summer. All four of these women have had distinguished careers, inspire us to think creatively and strategically, and bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company. We are fortunate to have such high-caliber individuals on our board.”

Gallagher joined the La-Z-Boy Board of Directors in 2016. She also sits on the board of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and serves as an Executive Advisor of FitforCommerce. She previously served as Executive Chairperson of the Rebecca Taylor women’s fashion brand, where she was interim Chief Executive Officer. She was also President of Ralph Lauren North America e-Commerce and President of Ralph Lauren Media LLC.

Kerr has served as a La-Z-Boy director since 2009. She is currently Vice Chancellor of Pepperdine University and Professor Emeritus of the Pepperdine University School of Law. She founded and served as executive director of the Palmer Center for Entrepreneurship and the Law at Pepperdine Law School. Kerr also founded several technology companies.

Peters joined the La-Z-Boy Board in 2016. She currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. Peters began her career at Arthur Andersen & Company before moving to May Department Stores, were she become division Vice President and Assistant Controller.

O’Grady most recently served as President of Global Häagen-Dazs and Chief Marketing Officer for international marketing, e-commerce and consumer insights for General Mills. She previously served as President of the Yoplait USA division. At General Mills, O’Grady held leadership roles in a variety of divisions and brands, including Yoplait, Cheerios, Progresso and Betty Crocker.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 353 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 353 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 559 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .