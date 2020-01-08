PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2019 conference call and webcast for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 8 a.m. EST. The Company’s news release for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors , when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 8 a.m. EST

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar



The webcast will be archived at www.o-i.com/investors until Feb. 2021.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EST, on Feb. 5. Ask for the O-I Glass conference call.



###

About O-I Glass

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we’re proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world’s leading food and beverage brands. Working hand and hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries, O-I Glass has a global impact, achieving revenues of $6.9 billion in 2018. For more information, visit o-i.com.

Attachment

For more information, contact: Sasha Sekpeh O-I Investor Relations (567) 336-5128 alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com