NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), announced today that management will attend the following conference:



The 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, to be held January 12th – January 16th, 2020, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Kyle Wailes, CFO, and Susan Greenspon Rammelt, CLO, EVP of Business Affairs, and Corporate Secretary, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 14th, at 10am PT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the internet, accessible through the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com . In addition to the live webcast, replays will be available on SmileDirectClub’s website for 30 days following the event.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”), is the industry pioneer as the first direct-to-consumer medtech platform for transforming smiles. Through our cutting-edge teledentistry technology and vertically integrated model, we are revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to affordable and convenient care, unleashing the power of a person’s smile to positively impact their place in the world. SmileDirectClub was founded by Alex Fenkell and Jordan Katzman in partnership with Camelot Venture Group. Available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, and the UK, SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit SmileDirectClub.com.

