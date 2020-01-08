NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces King Purnell as the newest addition to its recently announced Knoxville expansion team. Purnell will serve as Chair of CapStar’s Knoxville advisory board, working alongside Knoxville Market President Amy Pangelinan, with the goal of establishing CapStar as a leading provider of financial services across the metropolitan area. He will have oversight of the advisory board and play a key role in recruiting, marketing, and business development.



“King is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “We are focused on investing in top talent, in great markets. King, Amy, and their team combined with Knoxville could not exemplify our strategy more. We look forward to his leadership as we work to bring a differentiated delivery of financial services to Knoxville.”

One of Knoxville’s most highly-regarded bankers, Purnell comes to CapStar with over 40 years of Knoxville banking experience. Beginning his career at SunTrust and its predecessor organizations in 1975, he held several positions rising to President and CEO of East Tennessee. Subsequently, he led First Tennessee’s commercial real estate line of business company-wide and served as Regional President of Tennessee for United Community Bank.

Purnell is a native of Atlanta, Georgia and a graduate of the University of Georgia where he received his bachelor’s degree in finance. Additionally, he holds a MBA and Masters in Accountancy from Georgia State University. He has served as a board member of several organizations including the American Heart Association, Cherokee Country Club, Covenant Health, Knoxville Industrial Development Board, Knoxville YMCA, Partnership for Neighborhood Improvement, and Project In-Roads.

Purnell joins CapStar’s Knoxville Advisory Board has been formed of active, local leaders which will be led by King Purnell. Founding members include: Tommy Burnette – President, Superior Drainage Products, David Campbell, DDS – Campbell Dental Care, Allen Carter - President, Athens Insurance, Bruce Hayes – Director, Tennessee Small Business Development Centers, and Roger Moore – President, NAI Koella | RM Moore. Additional members are expected to added in the first quarter of 2020.

Knoxville is Tennessee’s third largest Combined Statistical Area (CSA) in terms of population size (1.1 million). It has recently been cited by U.S. New & World Report as one of the nation’s top 50 places to live and Forbes and Livability as one of the nation’s most recession resistant cities. According to FDIC data as of June 30, 2019, 48 banks in the Knoxville CSA hold $22.7 billion in local deposits.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.03 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. The bank was recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national Customer Service Leader for small business banking.

