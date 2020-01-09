Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Humanoid Robot Market by Product (Wheel Drive, Biped), Application (Retail, Hospitality, Education & Scientific Research, Healthcare, Residential, Military & Defense, Construction, Underwater Systems), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2024”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the industry valuation for humanoid robots will reach $5.5 billion by 2024.

Asia Pacific humanoid robot market is anticipated to witness huge adoption and will dominate the revenue share. It can be attributed to increasing R&D investments coupled with the presence of large number of players operating in the industry. Increasing adoption of the robots across department stores, banks, hotels and airports will drive the regional market growth.

MEA humanoid robots market is estimated to grow at around 30% CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast timeline due to growing deployment of the robots for patrolling busy areas, as a part of government initiative aimed at replacing human security staffs with robots.

Growing adoption in military & defense industry for security & surveillance applications across various check points will drive the humanoid robot market value. On account of the enhanced capabilities of the robots such as auto detection of trespassers and sounding alarm to inform the security personnel for unauthorized intrusion, these robots are witnessing rise in adoption to provide effective protection of people and property.

The wheel drive robot segment is set to register gains at around 35% through 2024 impelled by increasing deployment across various industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, education and hospitality to enrich the overall customer experience. Considering the importance of customer service, the robots are used to help human staff with a whole lot of tasks required to provide each customer with personalized service.

Hospitality applications provide significant opportunities to the humanoid robot market on account of increasing its use to effectively reduce costs and streamline various business processes. The integration of advanced capabilities will improve the operational efficiency and reduce the error margin to a great extent.

Some of the players in the humanoid robot industry include Qihan Technology, Softbank Robotics, Robotis, Ubtech Robotics Inc., DST Robot, Bluefrog Robotics, Engineered Arts, Trossen Robotics, Kawada, Hanson Robotics, Honda, Toshiba and Hajime Research Institute.

