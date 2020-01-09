Nissan is elevating the performance capability of electric vehicles with its new twin-motor all-wheel-control technology called e-4ORCE. The technology provides instant torque to all four wheels to deliver balanced, predictable power and handling on par with many premium sports cars.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is elevating the performance capability of electric vehicles with its new twin-motor all-wheel-control technology called e-4ORCE. The technology provides instant torque to all four wheels to deliver balanced, predictable power and handling on par with many premium sports cars.



The “e” represents Nissan’s technologies enabled by a 100% electric motor drive system. “4ORCE,” pronounced “force,” evokes physical power and energy with “4” standing for the all-wheel control driving capability.

“The e-4ORCE twin-motor all-wheel control technology offers precise handling and stability, which gives drivers greater confidence and even more excitement than ever before,” said Takao Asami, Nissan’s senior vice president of research and advanced engineering. “This technology enables excellent cornering performance and traction on slippery surfaces and comfortable ride for all passengers.”

The technology was born from lessons learned in the development of the Nissan GT-R's ATTESA E-TS torque split system and the Nissan Patrol's intelligent 4X4 system. Engineers developed the e-4ORCE technology to specifically manage electric vehicle power output and braking performance to be smooth and stable.

Unparalleled ride comfort is the result of the e-4ORCE technology’s ability to minimize vehicle pitch and dive. This is accomplished by employing regenerative braking from both front and rear motors, making city stop-and-go traffic less jostling. Similarly, on rough, bumpy roads and when accelerating, motor control is optimized to maintain ride comfort by minimizing irregular movement.

e-4ORCE increases driver confidence by faithfully tracing the driver's intended line thanks to ultra-high-precision motor and brake control. With the confidence to handle such a variety of road surfaces, even for novice drivers on slippery surfaces, driving becomes more enjoyable.

Nissan will be displaying its zero-emission crossover Ariya Concept — which features e-4ORCE — at its CES booth but the company is also showcasing the technology on a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive technology test car in Las Vegas during CES.

CES 2020 runs from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan welcomes all attendees to its display (6306) in the North Hall.

CES 2020 runs from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan welcomes all attendees to its display (6306) in the North Hall.

