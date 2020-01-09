The Nissan Ariya Concept is making its North American debut at the Las Vegas trade show. Bringing together advanced technologies on an all-new electric vehicle platform, the zero-emission crossover embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan is bringing a touch of Japanese hospitality to CES 2020 with exhibits that show the brand's vision for the future of mobility, from the Ariya Concept electric crossover to a zero-emission ice cream van and a self-sinking golf ball.



The Nissan Ariya Concept is making its North American debut at the Las Vegas trade show. Bringing together advanced technologies on an all-new EV platform, the zero-emission crossover embodies Nissan Intelligent Mobility, an expansive lineup of vehicle technologies and services that deliver an innovative, future-thinking driving and ownership experience for the customer, today and tomorrow.

"The Ariya Concept highlights Nissan's promise of an entirely new driving experience that's just on the horizon," said Takao Asami, senior vice president for research and advanced engineering at Nissan. "This zero-emission crossover isn't a concept car based on far-off ideas; it's a showcase of technologies available in the very near term."

To show they're real, Nissan has also taken these technologies out of the car and developed new, creative uses for them. Nissan is showing these at CES so our guests can experience them through fun, everyday activities.

To welcome CES visitors, the design and layout of Nissan's booth – and even the fragrance (a subtle scent of bergamot and green tea) – reflect traditional Japanese hospitality and attention to detail.

"Omotenashi is a Japanese philosophy of hospitality that manifests in careful attention to detail that may be undetectable to guests, but contributes to the most memorable experience possible," explained Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for global design at Nissan. "That's what we want to offer our customers, and of course our guests at our booth. We've tried to create an immersive experience that gives you the same feeling of hospitality, excitement and Japanese craftsmanship that you will feel behind the wheel of our latest vehicles and technologies that bring the future to life today!"

Highlights of Nissan's CES exhibit include:

The Nissan Ariya Concept :

The Nissan Ariya Concept electric crossover. At the Nissan Intelligent Mobility Corner, technology experts will give demonstrations of Ariya Concept features such as the ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance system, twin-motor all-wheel-control system, acoustic meta-material and Smart Route Planner.

Nissan’s zero-emission ice cream van :

Chill out with ice cream served from a concept van that combines an all-electric drivetrain, second-life battery storage and renewable solar energy generation. Based on the 100% electric e-NV200 light commercial vehicle, the ice cream van’s motor is driven by a 40 kilowatt-hour battery. A portable power pack, which uses lithium-ion cells recovered from early first-generation Nissan electric vehicles, powers the on-board equipment.

The ProPILOT golf ball :

Inspired by the ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance system, Nissan has created a golf ball that always manages to find the hole. At the booth’s putting green, an overhead camera will detect the position of the golf ball and hole. Sensing technology and an internal electric motor will ensure the putt stays on course until reaching the cup – just as Nissan cars equipped with ProPILOT 2.0 can maneuver along a predefined highway route.

Power Selfie:

CES visitors won’t be able to drive the Formula E race car on display at Nissan’s booth, but they can recreate the exhilarating experience. With the help of high-powered fans and special effects, the Power Selfie booth records a short video to mimic the acceleration of the 100% electric race car from 0 to 100 kph in a mere 2.8 seconds. Guests will be able to create a GIF that looks as if they’re racing down the track.

Formula E race car :

Nissan, the first Japanese carmaker to join the all-electric Formula E street racing championship, will show its new, Japan-inspired livery for the new season.

The Nissan LEAF e+ :

Nissan LEAF e+ electric vehicle features a powerful motor, long range, advanced technologies including the ProPILOT driver assistance system (called ProPILOT Assist in the U.S. marketplace) and the innovative e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving.

CES 2020 will take place from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan’s CES experience will be at booth 6306 in the North Hall.

