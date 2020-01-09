Chicago, IL, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac®” or “the Company”) today announced the retraction of the statements made in the press release released on January 8, 2020 at 8:20 AM titled, “CannaTrac Announces Sponsorship of the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards” due to mistakes in verbiage in relation to CannaTrac’s relationship with the Critics’ Choice Awards. The Company will not be sponsoring the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Management meant no harm, simply mistaken verbiage. For further information regarding this redaction, please email cannatrac@cmwmedia.com.



