This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Providence Resources P.l.c.

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Dublin and London – January 9, 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish based energy company, today announces that Alan Linn has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect. He also joins the board as an executive director.

Alan has over 35 years of international oil and gas industry experience with a successful track record of operating and developing businesses in diverse and often challenging environments. He has over ten years leadership experience as an executive director working with listed oil and gas companies, and a proven ability to devise and implement strategic change within established businesses. Having established his career originally in the UK, he subsequently worked internationally with Lasmo, Cairn Energy, Tullow Oil, ROC Oil, and with Afren PLC as part of a restructuring process. He joins Providence from Third Energy Onshore where he was Chief Executive Officer. Alan is a Chemical Engineer and lives in Ireland.

Pat Plunkett, Chairman of Providence, commented:

“I am pleased that Alan has agreed to join Providence at this time of significant opportunity within the Company. He has the ideal mix of operational and strategic experience for the position, and will bring valuable insights to the board as we rebuild the business after the challenging past year. Alan recognizes the considerable potential of the Company’s assets, in particular Barryroe, and I am sure he will enhance our options in taking this exciting project to the next stage. I look forward to working with him in the coming years”

Alan Linn, CEO of Providence, commented

“I am delighted to be joining Providence and look forward to working with the team. The opportunity to lead the commercialisation of an oil and gas field with the potential of Barryroe is very compelling. I look forward to working with the board to bring new investment into the project to ensure value creation at the earliest opportunity”

Disclosures required pursuant to Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Schedule 2, paragraph (g) of the Euronext Growth Rules

Mr Alan Scott Linn aged 62, holds or has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the previous five years:

Current Directorships Past Directorships UK Onshore Oil & Gas DNO North Sea (ROGB) Limited ROC Oil (Malaysia) Pty Limited* ROC Oil (Europe) Limited Afren PLC Afren Energy International PLC Afren International Limited Afren Finance PLC Afren Assets Limited ROC Oil (GB Holdings) Limited Croft Exploration Limited ROC Oil (Malaysia) Pty Limited** Anzon Energy Pty Limited ROC Oil (Finance) Pty Limited ROC Oil (GB) Limited ROC Oil (Ventures) Pty Limited ROC Oil (VIC) Pty Limited ROC Oil Australia Holdings Pty Ltd ROC Oil Company Pty Limited ROC Oil Chinguetti) B.V. ROC Oil International Holdings Pty Ltd Triangle Energy (Operations) Pty Ltd ROC Oil (Tasman) Pty Limited ROC Oil (Exploration No. 1) Pty Limited ROC Oil (Chinguetti) B.V. BC Petroleum Sdn Bhd ROC Oil (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd ROC Oil Malaysia (Holdings) Sdn Bhd ROC Oil (Falklands) Limited ROC Oil (North Sea) Limited Third Energy Onshore Limited Third Energy Trading Limited Third Energy UK Gas Limited ROC Oil (China) Company ROC Oil (Bohai) Company

* Malaysian company

** Australian company

Mr. Linn was previously a director of Afren PLC, a company formerly listed on the London Stock Exchange. Afren PLC was placed in administration at the time Mr. Linn was a director of the company.

Save for the above, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies or paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the Euronext Growth Rules, with respect to the appointment of Alan Linn.

