Brussels, Thursday, January 9, 2020, 08h30 CET --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has sent to Solvay different transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that it crossed different times the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total January 3, 2020 3.06% 0.50% 3.56% January 6, 2020 2.94% 0.62% 3.56%

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

