UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has approved a novel product patent on NanoZolid pharmaceutical formulations. The novel patent protects NanoZolid formulated drugs and prohibits competitors from developing corresponding products. The patent provides protection until 2037.

The US patent and Trademark Office has approved the product patent with publication number US2019/0345038A, which is a divisional patent application from original granted process patent: US 10,351,437 B2, A new method for producing calcium sulphate hemihydrate with unique properties.

The new patent protects not only pharmaceutical products obtained with the process described in the parent application, but all corresponding pharmaceutical products. This significantly broadens the patent protection as it covers also products which are not exclusively manufactured with the current LIDDS process. The product patent also significantly improves the ability to detect infringement.

- We are very satisfied to broaden the protection provided by our previous patent to cover also products made with alternative processes. This further strengthens our already solid intellectual property fundament, states LIDDS CEO Monica Wallter.



For more information, please contact:

Monica Wallter, CEO, +46 (0)737 07 09 22, e-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com

This information is such that LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 08:45 CET on January 09, 2020.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a certified adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

Attachment