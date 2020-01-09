Following the pre-tax profit of just above DKK 1.2 bn in the fourth quarter, Jyske Bank now expects a pre-tax profit of just below DKK 3.1 bn for 2019. Net profit is expected to be approximately DKK 2.4 bn, which is just above DKK 400m higher than the revised outlook provided in connection with Jyske Bank’s interim financial report Q1-Q3.

The figures have not been audited.

The annual report for 2019 will be published on 25 February 2020.

