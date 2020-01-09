London, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, today announced two new London-based hires for its EMEA Client Service Team: James Pearson and Abdullah Al Nasiri. Pearson will serve as a Technical Implementation Analyst, while Al Nasiri will serve as a Client Services Analyst.

Both Pearson and Al Nasiri will play crucial roles in ensuring that clients are able to effectively use LiquidityBook platforms. Pearson will play a key role in onboarding projects, working closely with both internal developers and external clients, while Al Nasiri will work in the client support group. The hires arrive at the firm at a time when an increasing number of fund managers are abandoning their legacy technology providers in favor of more agile, web-based systems like LiqudityBook’s.

Pearson spent the last 13 years at Schneider Trading Associates, where he most recently served as Head of IT. In this role, he controlled all aspects of IT for the company, setting strategy and direction for the department and managing supplier relationships. He previously served as a Senior Developer, and started at the firm as a Risk Assistant. He began his career at RBS and holds a degree in computer studies and software development from South Essex College.

Al Nasiri joins LiquidityBook from Fidessa, where he served as a Technical Support Analyst. He will play a significant role in assisting in FIX development and deployment to the firm’s client base, supporting critical trade processes and ensuring clients are able to unlock the full power of LiquidityBook platforms. He is a graduate of Queen Mary University of London, holding a degree in computer science.

Commenting on the hires, Sean Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer at LiquidityBook, said: “We are constantly looking for potential employees with core financial industry skill sets and the desire to apply those skills within the framework of a more modern technology platform. More and more, we find that such talented individuals are coming from legacy business models. The appeal for them is the opportunity to work with new and more cutting-edge platforms that will benefit their careers for years to come. James and Abdullah both come to us with strong resumes of unique skills, and we look forward to them having a great impact on our ability to scale and deliver our products to match the growth of our business in EMEA.”

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading SaaS-based provider of buy- and sell-side trading solutions, including order management, portfolio management, execution management, FIX network connectivity, compliance and pre- and post-trade processing. Founded in 2005, the LiquidityBook platform is trusted by many of the industry’s most sophisticated buy- and sell-side firms globally to power their trading workflows. For more information please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.

Sam Belden Forefront Communications for LiquidityBook 212-320-8986 sbelden@forefrontcomms.com