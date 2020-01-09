Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulin Pump Market, Users, Forecast, Reimbursement Policy Countries, Clinical Trials, Training Model, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Insulin Pump Market is expected to surpass US$ 16 Billion by the end of the year 2025.
Currently, many developing countries like India and China have very low penetration of insulin pumps because of affordability (expensive) and lack of awareness.
The major factors that fuel the market growth are; increasing prevalence of overall diabetes, increasing prevalence of type 1 diabetes, rising insulin-dependent diabetes population, growing aging population, rising incidence of obesity, rapid changes of life-style and technological improvement of insulin pump across the world.
Besides, recent research and government investigation regarding the efficacy of insulin pump over conventional insulin delivery method will further boost the insulin pump market in the coming future.
Scope of the Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
4.1 Point no. 1
4.2 Point no. 2
5. Challenges
5.1 Point no. 1
5.2 Point no. 2
6. Global - Insulin Pump Users & Forecast
7. Global - Insulin Pump Market & Forecast
8. Global - Insulin Pump Market Share & Forecast
8.1 By 11 Countries - United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Canada
8.2 Market Share Global Tube Pump Market & Global Patch Pump Market
8.3 User Share
9. Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care
9.1 Medtronic
9.1.1 Training Guidelines for Insulin Pump Therapy to New Patients
9.1.2 Training Model for HCP (HealthCare Professional)
9.2 Insulet Corporation
9.2.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation
9.3 Tandem Diabetes Care
10. Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products Available Worldwide
10.1 Medtronic 530G with Enlite
10.2 Insulet OmniPod
10.3 Tandem t:slim
10.4 Roche Accu-Chek Combo
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6qumy
