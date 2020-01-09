To Nasdaq Copenhagen



9 January 2020





Nykredit Realkredit A/S to issue Senior Non-Preferred Notes

Nykredit Realkredit A/S has mandated ING, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Nykredit Bank to arrange a EUR-denominated benchmark issue of Senior Non-Preferred Notes (senior debt with the capacity to absorb losses in resolution).

The issue will be offered on market terms and will be governed by Danish law.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Senior Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

