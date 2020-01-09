Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Commercial Aquafeed - The Changing Market Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth study of India's aquaculture industry's performance in terms of inland and marine aquaculture production, along with the demand of commercial aquafeed in the coming years. As per the study, Andhra Pradesh has developed strong inland fish production capacity and contribution from inland sector increased from 1.1 Million Tonnes in 2010-11 to 1.8 Million Tonnes in 2015-16.



In 2016-17, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 24% of India's total commercial aquafeed consumption followed by West Bengal; however, the penetration of commercial aquafeed is still at 10% for finfish category and a little higher for shellfish category in Andhra Pradesh. This makes the state an attractive investment destination for aquafeed manufacturers.



This research report enables aquafeed manufacturers to screen most attractive regions for future expansion where penetration of commercial aquafeed is in single digit and fish production has been growing. West Bengal is another key state that offers huge potential for aquafeed manufacturers, the state ranks second in fish production and penetration of commercial aquafeed hovers around just 15% for shellfish category. This is significantly low compared to states like Gujarat & Goa, wherein penetration of commercial aquafeed for shellfish category is around 50% in both states.



The research report includes state-wise fish production volume for inland and marine fishes and state-wise potential demand for commercial aquafeed and its consumption for year 2017-18. For the major aquacultured finfishes like carps, tilapia and catfishes, along with aquacultured shellfish, the report provides production forecast till 2021-22. Due to increase in aquaculture cultivation, the demand for production and consumption of aquafeed is expected to increase. Therefore, report also covers the aquaculture feed market forecast till 2021-22, along with the production and consumption of aquafeed.



On account of our findings for the past and future trends, drivers and challenges, regional aquafeed demand break up of finfish and shellfish is included in the report. The report also includes a section on the major ingredients used in commercial finfish feed, to understand and evaluate the kind of ingredients that will be in demand with the increase in aquaculture production.



The report also depicts central and state governments initiatives for promoting aquaculture production and industry restraints of the commercial aquafeed market as well as technological advancements in aquaculture industry. Moreover, the report also includes business overview of key industry players, along with comprehensive outlook of the sector's present and future scenario.



Overall, the report is a result of extensive research and prudent analysis that will be offering suitable knowledge base to those who are interested in this industry.



Key Topics Covered



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Aquaculture Production Scenario

3.1 Finfish

3.1.1 Carps

3.1.2 Catfish

3.1.3 Tilapia

3.2 Shellfish



4. Commercial Aquafeed Market Outlook to 2022

4.1 Finfish

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Regional Demand

4.1.3 Production

4.1.4 Consumption

4.2 Shellfish

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 Regional Demand



5. State-wise Commercial Aquafeed Consumption



6. Commercial Finfish Feed by Ingredients



7. Feed Conversion Ratio by Type of Finfish



8. Market Drivers

8.1 Government Initiatives Accelerating the Aquaculture Industry

8.2 Rising Aquaculture Production driving Aquafeed Demand

8.3 Increasing Awareness Boosting the Commercial Feed Market

8.4 Aquaculture Industry witnessing significant growth due to FDI



9. Technological Advancements in Aquaculture

9.1 Nanotechnology in the Aquaculture Industry

9.2 Aeration Technology for Better Cultivation of Aquaculture



10. Industry Restraints



11. Government Initiatives



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Indian Broiler Group

12.2 Growel Feeds Private Limited

12.3 Uno Feeds

12.4 Kwality Feeds Ltd.

12.5 Deepak Nexgen Feed Pvt. Ltd.

12.6 Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt. Ltd.

12.7 Avanti Feeds Ltd.

12.8 Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

12.9 The Waterbase Ltd.

12.10 Nexus Feeds Ltd.

12.11 Grobest Feeds Corporation India Ltd.

12.12 C.P. Aquaculture India Pvt. Ltd.



