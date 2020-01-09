Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs and Targets Market, 2019-2030: Focus on DNA Repair (including PARP Inhibitors) and Other Novel Cellular Pathways" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Currently, there are four approved (and marketed) poly-ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor drugs, which have been shown to operate based on the concept of synthetic lethality. Further, several such drugs are being investigated for the treatment of a myriad of advanced oncological and non-oncological indications. A number of companies are engaged in this domain; moreover, both venture capital (VC) firms and government bodies are actively funding such research initiatives.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of the synthetic lethality-based therapeutics. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various companies engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify the future opportunity for synthetic lethality-based drugs, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of the marketed and late stage drugs and the likely selling price, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030. The report includes potential sales forecast of drugs that are currently marketed or are in late stages of development (phase II and above).



The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across



[A] type of molecules (small molecule and biologic)

[B] different target indications (breast cancer, colorectal cancer, fallopian tube cancer, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, peritoneal cancer and others)

[C] synlet targets (APE1 / Ref-1, Chk1, GLS1, PARP, Pol , PP2A and Wee1)

[D] route of administration (oral and intravenous)

[E] key geographical regions (North America, EU5, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World)

To account for the uncertainties associated with the growth of synthetic lethality-based drugs market and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information on drug developer(s) (year of establishment, headquarters and size of the company), phase of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical, and discovery stage) of lead candidates, type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of synlet target, target patient segment, key therapeutic area(s), target indication(s), and route of administration. In addition, the chapter includes a list of screening platforms that are being used by industry players to study synlet interactions between gene pairs.

Detailed profiles of large players that are engaged in the development of synthetic lethality-based drugs (shortlisted on the basis of phase of development of pipeline products), featuring a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), detailed profiles of their respective lead drug candidates, and an informed future outlook. Additionally, each drug profile features information on the type of drug, route of administration, target indications, current status of development and an excerpt on its developmental history. In addition, the chapter includes tabulated profiles of small-sized and mid-sized players (shortlisted on the basis of the number of pipeline products), featuring details on the innovator company (such as location of headquarters, year of establishment, number of employees, and key members of the executive team), recent developments, along with descriptions of their synthetic lethality-based drug candidates.

An analysis of the prevalent and emerging trends in this domain, as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, posted during the period 2010-2019 (till May), highlighting the historical trend of tweets, most prolific contributors, frequently discussed synlet targets, popular disease indications and a multivariate tweet benchmark analysis.

An analysis of close to 700 peer-reviewed scientific articles related to synthetic lethality, published during the period 2017-2019 (till May), highlighting the research focus within this niche industry segment. It includes an informed opinion on the key trends observed across the aforementioned publications, including information on target disease indications, synlet targets, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as study type (review article, research article and case report), research objective, year of publication, key research hubs, most popular authors, provision of grant support, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period and journal impact factor).

An analysis of various abstracts presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in the time period 2013-2019 (till May), highlighting several parameters, such as year of (abstract) publication, popular drugs, synlet targets, target cancer indications, popular authors, author designations, industry type (industry and academia) and most active organizations (in terms of number of published abstracts). In addition, this analysis features a multi-dimensional bubble chart analysis to assess the relative level of expertise of the key authors / researchers based on the number of publications, citation count and research gate score.

An in-depth analysis of close to 750 grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in projects related to synthetic lethality, between 2014 and 2019 (till May), highlighting various important parameters associated with grants, such as year of award, support period, amount awarded, funding institute, administration institute center, funding institute center, funding mechanism, spending categorization, grant type, responsible study section, focus area, type of recipient organization and prominent program officers. It also features a detailed analysis on most popular synlet targets and target indications, along with a multivariate grant attractiveness analysis based on parameters, such as amount awarded, support period, grant type, number of synlet targets and number of indications under study.

An analysis of the investments made into companies that have proprietary synthetic lethality-based drugs / screening platforms, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings.

An in-depth benchmark analysis of over 230 synlet targets identified from various credible sources (research publications, government fundings, clinical studies, recent news / tweets and abstracts presented in global conferences), highlighting targets that have already been validated in clinical studies, preclinical studies and early-stage research (cases where there is no lead (therapeutic) candidate being investigated). Further, it highlights the long-term opportunities (for drug developers) associated with individual targets, based on their popularity across different portals.

An analysis of the role of innovative companion diagnostics in synthetic lethality on the basis of several parameters, such as synlet target, drug candidate(s) being investigated, target biomarker(s), target disease indication(s) and assay technique used. It also includes case studies, highlighting those companion diagnostic tests that are available and are being used to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of approved PARP inhibitors using the principle of synthetic lethality.

Key Topics Covered



1 PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 INTRODUCTION TO DNA DAMAGE AND REPAIR SYSTEMS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Damage

3.3. DNA Damaging Agents

3.3.1. Endogenous DNA Damaging Agents

3.3.2. Exogenous DNA Damaging Agents

3.3.3. Other DNA Damaging Agents

3.4. DNA Damage Response System

3.4.1. Key Components of DNA Repair System

3.5. Types of DNA Repair Systems

3.5.1. Direct Repair

3.5.2. Excision Repair

3.5.3. Indirect Repair

3.6. Mutations in DNA Repair Genes



4 INTRODUCTION TO SYNTHETIC LETHALITY

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Concept of Synthetic Lethality

4.2.1. Historical Evolution of Synthetic Lethality

4.2.2. HRR and Synthetic Lethality

4.2.3. Other Synthetic Lethal Gene Interactions

4.2.4. Gene Interactions beyond Synthetic Lethality

4.2.5. Applications of Synthetic Lethality

4.2.6. Limitations of Synthetic Lethality

4.3. Identification of Synlet Interactions

4.3.1. Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Based Synlet Target Identification

4.3.2. RNA Interference (RNAi) Based Synlet Target Identification

4.3.3. Other Screening Platforms for Synlet Target Identification

4.4. Prevalent Trends Related to Synthetic Lethality

4.4.1. Recent News on Google: Emerging Focus Areas

4.4.2. Google Trends Analysis: Historical Timeline

4.4.3. Google Trends Analysis: Geographical Activity

4.4.4. Google Trends Analysis: Co-Relation with Other Therapeutic Areas

4.5 Concluding Remarks



5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs: Marketed and Development Pipeline

5.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

5.2.3. Analysis by Type of Therapy

5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Synlet Target

5.2.5. Analysis by Type of Patient Segment

5.2.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

5.2.7. Analysis by Target Indication

5.2.8. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.3. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs: List of Drug Developers

5.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

5.3.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5.3.3. Analysis by Company Size

5.3.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters



6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Profiles of Established Players

6.2.1. AbbVie

6.2.2. AstraZeneca

6.2.3. BeiGene

6.2.4. Clovis Oncology

6.2.5. GlaxoSmithKline

6.2.6. Pfizer

6.3. Profiles of Small and Mid-Sized Players

6.3.1. AtlasMedx

6.3.2. Chordia Therapeutics

6.3.3. IDEAYA Biosciences

6.3.4. Mission Therapeutics

6.3.5. Repare Therapeutics

6.3.6. Sierra Oncology

6.3.7. SyntheX Labs



7 EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Synthetic Lethality: Trends on Twitter

7.3.1. Cumulative Year-Wise Activity

7.3.2. Historical Trends in Volume of Tweets

7.3.3. Evolutionary Trend Analysis

7.3.4. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter

7.3.5. Most Prolific Contributors on Twitter

7.3.6. Most Popular Synlet Targets / Patient Mutations on Twitter

7.3.7. Most Popular Indications on Twitter

7.3.8. Heat Map Analysis: Distribution by Synlet Targets / Patient Mutations and Indications

7.4. Most Popular Tweets

7.5. Concluding Remarks



8 PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Synthetic Lethality: List of Recent Publications, 2019

8.3.1. Analysis by Type of Publication

8.3.2. Analysis by Study Objective

8.4. Synthetic Lethality: Publication Analysis, 2017-2019

8.4.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

8.4.2. Emerging Focus Areas

8.4.3. Analysis by Synlet Targets / Patient Mutations

8.4.3.1. Most Popular Synlet Targets / Patient Mutations

8.4.3.2. Year-Wise Trend in Activity for Popular Synlet Targets / Patient Mutations

8.4.4. Analysis by Target Indications

8.4.4.1. Most Popular Target Indications

8.4.4.2. Year-Wise Trend in Activity for Popular Target Indications

8.4.5. Analysis by Key Research Journals

8.4.5.1. Key Journals Based on Number of Publications

8.4.5.2. Analysis by Journal Impact Factor

8.4.5.3. Key Journals Based on Journal Impact Factor

8.4.6. Key Research Hubs

8.4.7. Most Popular Authors

8.4.8. Analysis of Publications with Grant Support

8.4.8.1. Most Popular Grant Bodies

8.4.8.2. Location of Grant Bodies

8.5. Publication Benchmark Analysis



9 ABSTRACT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Synthetic Lethality: List of American Society of Clinical Oncology Abstracts

9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Publication

9.3.2. Emerging Focus Areas

9.3.3. Most Popular Drugs

9.3.4. Most Popular Synlet Targets / Patient Mutations

9.3.5. Most Popular Target Indications

9.3.6. Most Popular Principal Authors

9.3.6.1. Analysis by Locations of Principal Authors

9.4.6.2. Analysis by Industry Type of Principal Authors

9.4.6.3. Analysis by Active Organization

9.4.6.4. Analysis by Author Designation

9.4.6.5. Most Popular Authors



10 ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Synthetic Lethality: List of Grants Awarded by National Institutes of Health

10.4. Grant Attractiveness Analysis



11 FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Types of Funding

11.3. Synthetic Lethality: List of Funding and Investments

11.4. Concluding Remarks



12 TARGET BENCHMARK ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Scope and Methodology

12.3. Target Benchmark Analysis

12.3.1. Clinically Validated Synlet Targets

12.3.2. Preclinically Validated Synlet Targets

12.3.3. Early Stage Research Validated Synlet Targets

12.4. Initiatives of Big Pharmaceutical Players

12.5. Concluding Remarks



13 ROLE OF COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS IN SYNTHETIC LETHALITY

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Concept of Companion Diagnostics

13.3. Development of Companion Diagnostics

13.4. Advantages of Companion Diagnostics

13.5. Applications of Companion Diagnostics in Synthetic Lethality

13.6. Companion Diagnostics: List of Available / Under Development Tests

13.6.1. Analysis by Synlet Target

13.6.2. Analysis by Type of Biomarker

13.6.3. Analysis by Type of Biomarker and Technology

13.6.4. Analysis by Target Indication

13.6.5. Analysis by Developer and Synlet Target

13.6.6. Most Prominent Developers

13.7. Case-in-Point: Companion Diagnostics for Commercially Available Poly-ADP Ribose Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors

13.7.1. Companion Diagnostics Test for Niraparib

13.7.2. Companion Diagnostics Test for Olaparib

13.7.3. Companion Diagnostics Test for Rucaparib

13.7.4. Companion Diagnostics Test for Talazoparib

13.8. Future Perspective



14 MARKET FORECAST

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Limitations

14.3. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

14.4. Overall Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs Market, 2019-2030

14.4.1. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule, 2019-2030

14.4.2. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs Market: Distribution by Synlet Target, 2019-2030

14.4.3. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs Market: Distribution by Target Indication, 2019-2030

14.4.4. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030

14.4.5. Synthetic Lethality-based Drugs Market: Distribution by Geography, 2019-2030

14.4.6. Product-wise Sales Forecast

14.4.6.1 Niraparib (GlaxoSmithKline)

14.4.6.2. Olaparib (AstraZeneca)

14.4.6.3. Rucaparib (Clovis Oncology)

14.4.6.4. Talazoparib (Pfizer)

14.4.6.5. Pamiparib (BeiGene)

14.4.6.6. Veliparib (AbbVie)

14.4.6.7. Adavosertib (AstraZeneca)

14.4.6.8. AZD6738 (AstraZeneca)

14.4.6.9. APX3330 (Apexian Pharmaceuticals)

14.4.6.10. CB-839 (Calithera Biosciences)

14.4.6.11. CX-5461 (Senhwa Biosciences)

14.4.6.12. LB-100 (Lixte Biotechnology)

14.4.6.13. SRA737-01 (Sierra Oncology)

14.4.6.14. SRA737-02 (Sierra Oncology)

14.4.7. Concluding Remarks



15 CONCLUDING REMARKS



16 EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Artios Pharma

16.3. IMPACT Therapeutics

16.4. Harvard Medical School

16.5. Panjab University

16.6. UbiQ



17 APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



18 APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

