Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Cell Sorting and Separation Market: Focus on Acoustophoresis, Buoyancy, Dielectrophoresis, Magnetophoretics, Microfluidics, Optoelectronics, Traceless Affinity and Other Technologies, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and future outlook of the growing market for novel cell sorting and separation technologies (beyond conventional methods). The study presents detailed analyses of cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, that are based on the aforementioned technologies.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the novel cell sorting and separation market. Based on multiple parameters, such as potential application areas, likely adoption rate, and expected pricing, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market, over the period 2019-2030.
In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:
- [A] potential application areas (research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications)
- [B] end users (academic institutes, clinical testing labs, hospitals, and commercial organizations)
- [C] type of offering (cell sorters, and consumables and isolation kits)
- [D] cell sorting technology (buoyancy-activated, magnetophoretics, microfluidics, optoelectronics, and other advanced technologies)
- [E] type of cell (adult stem cells, CAR-T cells, circulating fetal cells, circulating tumor cells, dendritic cells, embryonic stem cells, insect cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, microbial cells, sperm cells, TCR cells, TILs, and tumor cells / cancer cells)
- [F] size of cell (< 5 m, 5-10 m, 10-15 m, 15-25 m, and > 25 m)
- [G] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.
Over the years, extensive research in the field of flow cytometry has enabled the development of a variety of novel technologies that are capable of efficiently isolating cells from tissue samples and/or heterogeneous cell populations. In fact, since 2014, over 3,000 patents were reported to have been filed/granted related to such advanced techniques, indicating the rapid pace of innovation in this domain.
Developers of the aforementioned technologies claim that these new techniques offer numerous benefits, including fast and precise cell sorting, reduced sample requirement, improved portability, reduced risk to cell viability, and negligible need for expensive biochemical/magnetic labels.
Moreover, they have been shown to be compatible for use across a myriad of applications, including research studies (bacteriology, immunology, stem cell research, and viral titering and infectivity), biomedical diagnostics (circulating tumor cell detection, in vitro fertilization, and non-invasive prenatal diagnosis), biological therapy-related process operations (bio-banking, drug discovery, sample preparation, single-cell sequencing, and tumor cell characterization), and cell-based therapeutics (B- or T-cell immunotherapies).
Consequently, these techniques have captured the interest of several stakeholders in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is also worth highlighting that stakeholders in this domain have received significant support from both private and public investors.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 220 innovative cell sorters, cell isolation kits, and affiliated consumables and reagents, along with information on their respective specifications (such as size, weight, cell flow rate, cell sort rate, cell analysis rate, cell purity and viability, process time, and operating temperature and pressure), cell sorting technology (acoustophoresis, buoyancy-activated, dielectrophoresis, magnetic levitation, microfluidics, optoelectronics, photoacoustics, traceless affinity, and others), type of cell (animal cells, cancer cells, immune cells, microbial cells, red blood cells / platelets, stem cells, and others), cell separation approach (positive selection, negative selection and depletion), basis for separation (cell morphology and physiology, cell size and density, surface biomarkers, surface charge and adhesion, and others), and end-use / application (research studies, biomedical diagnostics, biological therapy-related process operations, and cell-based therapeutics).
- An insightful company competitiveness analysis, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on size of employee base and experience in this segment of the industry) and portfolio-related parameters, such as number of products offered, number of target cells, end use(s) / application(s), and key product specification(s).
- Comprehensive profiles of key industry players (shortlisted on the basis of company competitiveness analysis scores) that are currently offering novel cell sorters/consumables and cell isolation kits, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its proprietary product(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.
- An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed/granted related to novel cell sorting and separation technologies, since 2014. It highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed/granted), and current intellectual property-related benchmarks and valuation.
- Detailed publication analysis of more than 200 peer-reviewed, scientific articles that have been published since 2014, highlighting the research focus within the industry. It also highlights the key trends observed across the publications, including information on innovative technologies, potential application areas, target disease indications, type of cell, and analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of publication, and most popular journals (in terms of number of articles published in the given time period) within this domain.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, in the period 2014-Q1 2019, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, distribution agreements, mergers/acquisitions, asset purchase agreements, product development agreements, product utilization agreements, and other relevant deals.
- An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants/awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, by companies that are engaged in this field.
- An analysis to estimate the likely demand for novel cell sorting products and solutions across key application areas, including research studies, clinical diagnostics, cell-based therapeutics, and other applications, in different global regions for the period 2019-2030.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5thezh
