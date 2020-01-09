Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Water Purifier (B2B) Market By Type (Dispenser, Bottled Water Cooler, etc.), By Mode (POU & POE), By End Use (HoReCa, Office, etc.), By Function, By Technology, By Sales Model, By Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Chinese B2B water purifiers market stood at $ 2.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% to reach $ 4.9 billion by 2024.
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising cases of waterborne diseases due to presence of metals, toxic compounds and other contaminants in water bodies. In 2017, China's urbanization and industrialization witnessed growth rate of around 57% and 43%, respectively.
Moreover, government and NGOs are focusing on providing clean freshwater resources. In China, around 3,500 NGOs are involved in increasing public awareness about environmental pollution, which is also anticipated to fuel the adoption of water purifiers in the country during the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the country's B2B water purifier market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation, A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co., Ltd., etc.
Years Considered
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. China Water Scenario Outlook
5. China Water Purifier Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By End Use (B2B and B2C)
6. China B2B Water Purifier Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Dispensers, Bottled Water Cooler, Filtration System, Faucet Mount Systems & Others)
6.2.2. By Mode (POU & POE)
6.2.3. By End Use (HoReCa, Offices, Education, Hospitals and Factories)
6.2.4. By Function (Hot Water, Cold Water, Sparkling Water and Others)
6.2.5. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, RO+UV, Ion Exchange, Activated Carbon and Others)
6.2.6. By Sales Model (Sales, Rental and Leased)
6.2.7. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributors, Traders/Retailers and Online)
6.2.8. By Competition
6.2.9. By Region
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7. China B2B Water Purifier Dispensers Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By End Use
7.2.2. By Function (Hot Water, Ambient Water, Cold Water, Sparkling Water & Others)
7.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, RO+UV, UV, Activated Carbon and Others)
7.2.4. By Sales Model
7.2.5. By Sales Channel
7.2.6. By Region
8. China B2B Bottled Water Cooler Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By End Use
8.2.2. By Function
8.2.3. By Sales Model
8.2.4. By Sales Channel
8.2.5. By Region
9. China B2B Water Filtration System Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Mode (POE and POU)
9.2.2. By End Use
9.2.3. By Function
9.2.4. By Technology (RO, UF, Activated Carbon and Others)
9.2.5. By Sales Model
9.2.6. By Sales Channel
9.2.7. By Region
10. China B2B Faucet Mount System Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By End Use
10.2.2. By Function
10.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, Activated Carbon & Others)
10.2.4. By Sales Model
10.2.5. By Sales Channel
10.2.6. By Region
11. Pricing Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. China Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Outlook
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co. Ltd.
16.2.2. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited
16.2.3. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co. Ltd.
16.2.4. Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co. Ltd.
16.2.5. A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co. Ltd.
16.2.6. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation
16.2.7. EcoWater Systems LLC
16.2.8. Bluewater Group
16.2.9. Greenwave
16.2.10. Canature Environmental Products Co. Ltd
17. Strategic Recommendations
