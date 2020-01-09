Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Water Purifier (B2B) Market By Type (Dispenser, Bottled Water Cooler, etc.), By Mode (POU & POE), By End Use (HoReCa, Office, etc.), By Function, By Technology, By Sales Model, By Sales Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese B2B water purifiers market stood at $ 2.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% to reach $ 4.9 billion by 2024.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising cases of waterborne diseases due to presence of metals, toxic compounds and other contaminants in water bodies. In 2017, China's urbanization and industrialization witnessed growth rate of around 57% and 43%, respectively.



Moreover, government and NGOs are focusing on providing clean freshwater resources. In China, around 3,500 NGOs are involved in increasing public awareness about environmental pollution, which is also anticipated to fuel the adoption of water purifiers in the country during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the country's B2B water purifier market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation, A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd., Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co., Ltd., etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2013-2017

2013-2017 Base Year: 2018

2018 Estimated Year: 2019

2019 Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate and forecast the Chinese B2B water purifier market size.

To categorize the market on the basis of type, mode, end-use, function, technology, sales model, sales channel, company and region.

To understand major policies and regulations which can positively or negatively impact the Chinese B2B water purifier market.

To identify major drivers, challenges and trends in the Chinese B2B water purifier market.

To identify major customers and distributors of the Chinese B2B water purifier market.

To evaluate pricing analysis in the Chinese B2B water purifier market.

To identify and profile major companies operating in the Chinese B2B water purifier market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. China Water Scenario Outlook



5. China Water Purifier Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By End Use (B2B and B2C)



6. China B2B Water Purifier Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Dispensers, Bottled Water Cooler, Filtration System, Faucet Mount Systems & Others)

6.2.2. By Mode (POU & POE)

6.2.3. By End Use (HoReCa, Offices, Education, Hospitals and Factories)

6.2.4. By Function (Hot Water, Cold Water, Sparkling Water and Others)

6.2.5. By Technology (RO, UF, UV, RO+UV, Ion Exchange, Activated Carbon and Others)

6.2.6. By Sales Model (Sales, Rental and Leased)

6.2.7. By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributors, Traders/Retailers and Online)

6.2.8. By Competition

6.2.9. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. China B2B Water Purifier Dispensers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By End Use

7.2.2. By Function (Hot Water, Ambient Water, Cold Water, Sparkling Water & Others)

7.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, RO+UV, UV, Activated Carbon and Others)

7.2.4. By Sales Model

7.2.5. By Sales Channel

7.2.6. By Region



8. China B2B Bottled Water Cooler Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use

8.2.2. By Function

8.2.3. By Sales Model

8.2.4. By Sales Channel

8.2.5. By Region



9. China B2B Water Filtration System Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Mode (POE and POU)

9.2.2. By End Use

9.2.3. By Function

9.2.4. By Technology (RO, UF, Activated Carbon and Others)

9.2.5. By Sales Model

9.2.6. By Sales Channel

9.2.7. By Region



10. China B2B Faucet Mount System Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use

10.2.2. By Function

10.2.3. By Technology (RO, UF, Activated Carbon & Others)

10.2.4. By Sales Model

10.2.5. By Sales Channel

10.2.6. By Region



11. Pricing Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. China Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Outlook

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Shanghai Haoze Water Purification Technology Development Co. Ltd.

16.2.2. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

16.2.3. Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology Co. Ltd.

16.2.4. Zhejiang Qinyuan Water Purifier S.T. Co. Ltd.

16.2.5. A.O. Smith (Shanghai) Water Treatment Products Co. Ltd.

16.2.6. Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation

16.2.7. EcoWater Systems LLC

16.2.8. Bluewater Group

16.2.9. Greenwave

16.2.10. Canature Environmental Products Co. Ltd



17. Strategic Recommendations



