According to the report, the market is forecast to surpass $2.3 billion by 2023, majorly on account of continuous innovations in lipstick market. Moreover, working women population is growing across different countries of the region which is pushing demand for lipsticks as women are becoming conscious about the use of lipsticks in routine life.



Additionally, easy availability of lipsticks along with growing penetration of e-commerce is further anticipated to positively influence South America lipstick market over the coming years. South America lipstick market is controlled by these major players, namely - L'Oreal International, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Revlon, Inc.



The report discusses the following aspects of the Lipstick market in South America:

Lipstick Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Gloss, Matte & Others), By Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Multi Branded Retail Stores & Others), By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Lipstick Market Outlook



5. South America Lipstick Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value and Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Gloss, Matte and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Multi branded Stores, Exclusive Stores and Online Stores)

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Product Type

5.3.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3.3. By Country



6. Brazil Lipstick Market Outlook



7. Colombia Lipstick Market Outlook



8. Argentina Lipstick Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Profiles

11.1.1. L'Oreal International

11.1.2. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

11.1.3. Revlon, Inc.

11.1.4. Coty, Inc.

11.1.5. Avon Products, Inc.



12. Strategic Recommendations



