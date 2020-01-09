Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Ready-To-Eat Food Market By Segment (Frozen Ready-To-Eat Food & Shelf Stable Ready-To-Eat Food), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales & Retail Sales), By State (Delhi, Maharashtra & Others), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian ready-to-eat food market stood at $261 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during 2018-2023 to reach $647 million by 2023.



Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to rising urbanization, increasing disposable income of middle-class population and changing taste preferences of Indian consumers. Moreover, the growing demand for quick food and presence of freshness and high nutritional value in these foods is further aiding growth of the Indian ready-to-eat food market.



The demand for ready-to-eat food products is recording high growth in metros where a lot of working people don't get enough time to cook proper meals. Additionally, longer shelf life and easy availability of ready-to-eat food products is further pushing their demand across the country.



The most popular ready-to-eat items include preparations of paneer, chana masala, rajma masala, pav bhaji, etc. Rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food products has created the interest among many companies to enter this space which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, innovation in products offerings, sustainable packaging, preference of single serving frozen products, aggressive marketing & promotional strategies would steer growth in the market during forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the Indian ready-to-eat food market are McCain Foods India Pvt. Ltd., MTR Foods Pvt Limited, Gits Food Products Pvt Ltd., Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd., ITC Limited, Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd., Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd., Venky's India Pvt. Ltd., etc.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2013-2016

2013-2016 Base Year: 2017

2017 Estimated Year: 2018

2018 Forecast Period: 2019-2023

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast market size of the Indian ready-to-eat food market.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian ready-to-eat food market on the basis of segment (Frozen Ready-to-Eat Food and Shelf Stable Ready-to-Eat Food)

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting the Indian ready-to-eat food market into four regions namely, North, West, East and South.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian ready-to-eat food market.

To get an idea about the consumers' behavior towards Product Awareness, Most Preferred Brand, Preferred Category, Factors Influencing Purchase Decision, and Reason for Purchasing Ready-to-Eat Food.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of ready-to-eat food in India.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Awareness About Ready-to-Eat Food

4.2. Usage and Preferred Category

4.3. Brand Preference

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Reasons For Purchase



5. Global Ready-to-Eat Market Overview



6. India Ready-to-Eat Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Segment (Frozen Ready-to-Eat Food and Shelf Stable Ready-to-Eat Food)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales and Institutional Sales)

6.2.2.1. By Retail Sales (Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket and Traditional Retail Stores/General Stores)

6.2.3. By Region (North India, South India, West India and East India)

6.2.4. By State

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Segment)



7. Import & Export Analysis



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends and Developments



10. Supply Chain



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. India Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. McCain Foods (India) Private Limited

13.1.2. MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.3. Gits Food Products Pvt Ltd.

13.1.4. Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.5. ITC Limited

13.1.6. Bikanervala Foods Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.7. Godrej Tyson Foods Limited

13.1.8. Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.9. Al Kabeer Exports Pvt. Ltd.

13.1.10. Venky's Group



14. Strategic Recommendations



