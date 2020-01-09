Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last several decades, therapeutic peptides and proteins have risen as a potential drug candidate. Many companies are specializing in their manufacturing, along with companies developing peptide-based products ranging from new drug candidates to medical diagnostic devices. The massive increase in the cost and time span to develop a conventional drug led researchers and pharmaceutical companies to develop new cost-effective products based of synthetic peptide strategy, which led to development large number of peptides of medical importance.



The lower toxicity levels of peptides can be credited to both their lower instance of interaction with other molecules not of interest and also to their ease of metabolism into their component amino acid residues. Pharmaceutical companies are attracted towards the peptides due to ease of manufacturing. In contrast to the old trial and error routines, nowadays the process starts with a clear understanding of the disease on a molecular level and based over the hypotheses of drug outcome, new drugs are designed.



The necessity of peptides as new innovative drug development has also been raised by the property of peptides being bioactive as considered one of the major interests of pharmaceuticals. As compared to synthetic substances peptides degrade into their component proteinogenic amino acid without leading to toxic metabolites. Furthermore, a disadvantage can sometimes be an advantage as peptides possess short half-lives which make them costly on one hand but the advantage is less accumulation in the body.



"Global Peptide Drug Market Is Projected To Surpass US$ 60 Billion By 2026 Driven By Strong Clinical Pipeline & Favorable Commercialization Parameters"



In reference to these favourable attributes, the peptide drug market is flourishing and several peptide-based therapeutics have been commercialized. With enhanced technologies, the prospects of the peptide drugs are getting influential day by day and new peptides are being discovered to be developed as peptide drug. Peptide therapeutics is completely different from the traditional way and may open a new window for finding completely new peptide drugs. Also, bioinformatics and systematic biological approaches help in searching for potential peptide drug candidates based on the knowledge and data.



The future potential of expanding peptide therapeutics market is contributed towards the characteristics like safety, targeted drug delivery and high specificity. Especially for illnesses requiring prolonged therapy, peptides have a competitive advantage over conventional small molecule drugs. Due to their extremely high specificity for their intended target, in combination with the fact that they are extra cellularly active, much lower amounts can be formulated.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to Peptide Therapeutics



Foundation of Peptide Therapeutics



Key Aspects in Peptide Drug Development



Peptide Therapeutics over Traditional Molecules



Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Scenario



Global Peptide Oncology Thereupetics Market Scenario



Cancer Peptides Drug Cost, Dosage & Patent Insight



Peptide Therapeutics in Cardiovascular Disease



Peptide Therapeutics in Metabolic Disorder



Peptide Therapeutics For Infections



Peptide Therapeutics aganist CNS Disorders



Global Peptides Drug Clinical Insight by Type



Global Peptide Drug Market Dynamics - Challenges & Drivers



Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Future Panorama



Oligopeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Insulin Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Peptide Hormone Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Peptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Glucagon-Like Peptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Glycopeptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Multiple Peptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Peptide vaccine Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Cyclic Peptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Peptide Fragment Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Dipeptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Opioid peptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Depsipeptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Natriuretic Peptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Neuropeptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Pituitary Gonadotropin Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Lipopeptide Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Peptide Aptamer Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Amgen

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Apitope Technology

BioPartners

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Circassia

Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)

Eli Lily

Galena Biopharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Hyperion Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Ipsen

Lonza

Merck

NovoNordisk

Par Pharmaceuticals

PeptiDream

Roche

Sanofi

Tarix Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gepoyd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900