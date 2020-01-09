Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Gambling Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This specialist gambling report provides valuable market intelligence for gambling operators, investors, and regulators and includes:
Datasheets
Interactive gambling report
This specialist, comprehensive gambling report is essential reading for operators, regulators and investors in the global gambling industry. This Interactive Report focuses on issues and data from the global i-gaming sector, covering online sports, casino, poker, bingo and state lotteries. The report includes key i-gaming regulatory developments in jurisdictions around the world.
The report includes several detailed datasheets with a decade's worth of historic gambling revenues (gross gaming yield) by gambling activity and forecasts until 2022. Alongside the datasheets is a discussion of gambling tax and regulatory issues relating to interactive gambling in various global gambling jurisdictions.
Key Topics Covered:
Countries Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6undl7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: