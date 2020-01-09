London, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley and global reinsurer RenaissanceRe have jointly launched a new reinsurance product providing Beazley with additional catastrophe cover for cyber events. The majority of the security behind the deal will be provided by capital sources structured by RenaissanceRe.

This placing of cyber catastrophe risk into the capital markets opens up a new, larger source of capital to support Beazley’s rapidly growing affirmative cyber offering in excess of levels currently available in the traditional reinsurance market.

By combining RenaissanceRe’s long track record of matching risk to capital to create innovative solutions for the market with Beazley’s considerable cyber expertise and claims data, the companies have launched one of the first cyber catastrophe insurance solutions backed by the capital markets.

Adrian Cox, Beazley chief underwriting officer, said: “As the scale of the cyber threat to businesses continues to intensify, the challenge to the insurance industry is to ensure we continue to provide cover that responds as the risk evolves and capacity that is commensurate to the size of the risk. We are delighted to partner with RenaissanceRe to deliver valued cyber cover to our growing client base whilst managing accumulations of risk within the group’s tolerances.”

David Marra, RenaissanceRe’s chief underwriting officer – casualty & specialty, said: “We are pleased to partner with Beazley to provide a solution to businesses seeking higher levels of cyber insurance cover. Our ability to address the emerging challenges of the market by structuring attractive opportunities for investors is a hallmark of RenaissanceRe’s creative approach to risk selection, capital management and client service.”

Note to editors:

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, United States, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages seven Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2018, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615.3 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley’s European insurance company, Beazley Insurance dac, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is A rated by A.M. Best and A+ by Fitch.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, cyber, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specialises in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The company provides property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, RenaissanceRe has offices in Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.renre.com.

