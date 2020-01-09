Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hyperscale data center market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.



The factors such as increasing requirement for large application performance, rising data center technology spending and rising need for decreasing in the capital and operational expenditure are expected to fuel the growth of the hyperscale data center market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, rapid growth in the number of IoT devices is anticipated to have growth opportunities in the market. However, rising infrastructural overheads are expected to hamper the hyperscale data center market over the forecast period.



The global hyperscale data center market is segmented on the basis of component, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and service. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into banking & financial services, healthcare, it & telecommunication, entertainment & media, manufacturing, government, and other.



The global hyperscale data center market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is expected to have the largest segment in the market due to the presence of different vendors that results in the major investment in the development of cloud infrastructure in the.



The key players of hyperscale data center market include IBM Corp., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Dell, Inc., Infinidat and Arista Networks., Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Intel Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Quanta Computer Inc., Broadcom Ltd., and Hewlett-Packard.



The report covers:



Comprehensive research methodology of the global hyperscale data center market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hyperscale data center market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global hyperscale data center market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Dell, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. IBM Corp.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Schneider Electric SE

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market by Component

5.1.1. Solution

5.1.1.1. Server

5.1.1.2. Storage

5.1.1.3. Networking

5.1.1.4. Software

5.1.2. Service

5.1.2.1. Maintenance & Support

5.1.2.2. Monitoring Services

5.1.2.3. Installation & Deployment

5.2. Global Hyperscale Data Center Market by End-User

5.2.1. Banking & Financial Services

5.2.2. Healthcare

5.2.3. IT & Telecommunication

5.2.4. Entertainment & Media

5.2.5. Manufacturing

5.2.6. Government

5.2.7. Other



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Arista Networks, Inc.

7.2. Broadcom, Ltd.

7.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

7.4. Dell, Inc.

7.5. Hewlett-Packard Company

7.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.7. IBM Corp.

7.8. Infinidat

7.9. Intel Corp.

7.10. Lenovo Group Ltd.

7.11. Marvell Technology Group, Ltd.

7.12. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

7.13. NVIDIA Corp.

7.14. Quanta Computer Inc.

7.15. Rittal, Inc.

7.16. Schneider Electric SE

7.17. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



