The global spinal implants market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



The major factors encouraging market growth include the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques for orthopedic procedures and a significant rise in the incidence rate of spinal disorders. The trend towards minimally invasive surgical procedures has been observed for orthopedic procedures. This is resulting owing to its considerable benefits which include minimal incisions, reduced blood loss, increased accuracy, and fast recovery. As a result, there is an emerging demand for minimally invasive surgical devices that enables surgeons to perform procedures with considerable accuracy.



As the concerns for spinal disorders have been increasing significantly, a major shift towards minimally invasive procedures was reported as it usually causes less damage to nearby muscles and tissues. The companies are working to introduce spinal implants for use in minimally invasive surgeries coupled with the emerging demand for minimally invasive spine procedures. For instance, in October 2018, declared the European Patent Office (the EPO) of Aurora's first European patent for the ZIP, minimally invasive spinal implant. It features the company's patented ONE-STEP locking mechanism that eliminates the use of a set screw in Aurora's Screwless Procedure surgeries.



Moreover, Atlas Spine, Inc., NuVasive and Medtronic PLC are also focusing on minimally invasive spine implants. For instance, in May 2018, Medtronic PLC declared the introduction of a titanium 3D printed platform - TiONIC Technology. It is a 3D printed method that develops increased surface textures with the use of a differentiated laser method. The surface texture has been demonstrated to promote bone response and increase osteoconductivity, as compared to smooth materials. These innovations in minimally invasive surgical devices are supporting to increase precision, reliability, and safety of the procedure and thereby leading to spinal implants industry growth.



Geographically, the global spinal implants market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America market for spinal implants is growing significantly owing to rising spine diseases coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of road traffic accidents and rising geriatric population in the region. Additionally, the rising number of hospitals and orthopedic clinics is further strengthening the market growth in the region.



The major players in the global spinal implants market include Stryker Corp., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Smith & Nephew PLC. The strategies followed by the market players include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and geographical expansion to expand market share across the globe. For instance, in June 2019, NuVasive, Inc. declared the commercial introduction of Modulus TLIF-O. It is a porous titanium spine implant designed for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. With this launch, the company will expand the Advanced Material Science' portfolio of its procedural offerings and expected to support improve fusion rates of patients and overall clinical outcomes.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Medtronic PLC

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Stryker Corp.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Smith & Nephew PLC

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Spinal Implants Market by Type

5.1.1. Fusion Implants

5.1.1.1. Interbody Cages

5.1.1.2. Plates

5.1.1.3. Rods

5.1.1.4. Screws

5.1.2. Non-Fusion Implants

5.1.2.1. Artificial Discs

5.1.2.2. Expandable Rods

5.2. Global Spinal Implants Market by Material

5.2.1.1. Metallic

5.2.1.2. Polymeric

5.2.1.3. Ceramic

5.3. Global Spinal Implants Market by End-user

5.3.1.1. Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (B. Braun Melsungen AG)

7.2. Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

7.3. Atlas Spine, Inc.

7.4. Aurora Spine Corp.

7.5. Axial Medical, Inc.

7.6. ChoiceSpine

7.7. CTL Amedica Corp.

7.8. Fuse Medical, Inc.

7.9. GESCO Healthcare Pvt., Ltd.

7.10. Globus Medical, Inc.

7.11. GPC Medical, Ltd.

7.12. Jayon Implants Pvt. Ltd.

7.13. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

7.14. K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

7.15. Medtronic PLC

7.16. Nexxt Spine LLC

7.17. Norman Noble, Inc.

7.18. NuVasive, Inc.

7.19. Orthofix International N.V.

7.20. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

7.21. Smith & Nephew PLC

7.22. Stryker Corp.

7.23. Tecomet, Inc.

7.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



