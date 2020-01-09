Visit JLT Mobile Computers at MODEX 2020,

Booth 7185, 9-12 March 2020, Atlanta, US

JLT Mobile Computers to Showcase Total Rugged IT Solutions for the Supply Chain at MODEX 2020

Leveraging decades of product development and industry experience, JLT offers end-to-end rugged computer solutions, consultancy and problem solving for the supply chain, distribution and manufacturing industries

Växjö, Sweden, 9 January 2020 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer and manufacturer of reliable computers for demanding environments, will be presenting a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, management and integration services for the supply chain, distribution and manufacturing industries at MODEX 2020, Booth 7185.

On the hardware side, JLT is showing its range of rugged computers that provide unmatched reliability and leading performance, including the 5-inch MH1005A™ rugged handheld, the 7-inch MT1007A™ and 10.1-inch MT2010A™ rugged tablets, as well as the high-performance version of the rugged MT2010™ tablet, and the MT2010K™ tablet with integrated keyboard for easy data input. Also shown will be the game-changing JLT6012™ vehicle-mount logistics computer.

Recognizing and addressing the increasing complexity of today’s manufacturing and supply chain industry, JLT is also using the MODEX showcase to highlight its total solutions expertise that helps customers solve their toughest business challenges.

“JLT has been building the best rugged computers in the industry for years, earning our customers’ business and trust,” says Eric Miller, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers, Inc. “By offering significant services around our leading rugged hardware, we aim to support our customers even better. We want them to think of JLT as not just a device manufacturer, but as their solutions provider, consulting partner, and problem solver. We have the expertise and our customers know we are here for them today and for tomorrow.”

As a solutions provider, JLT offers customers:

Experience: JLT Mobile Computers has been in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing computers for demanding environments since 1994. Since its inception, JLT has delivered over 100,000 computers for deployments in fields that demand complete reliability in the face of moisture, dust, vibration, electromagnetic fields or extreme temperature.

Industry knowledge: Working with industry clients for over a quarter of a century has given JLT a detailed understanding of customer markets and the very specific requirements and priorities of those markets.

Broad product range: In the manufacturing and supply chain industry, one size and type of rugged computing product doesn’t fit all. That’s why JLT offers a broad range of rugged handheld, tablet and vehicle mount computers as well as the mounting, cabling and peripheral infrastructure for complete solutions.

Communications expertise: Reliable wireless communication is crucial in supply chain and related deployments where coverage, roaming, dead spots, hand-offs and access security identifications matter. JLT’s expertise in designing for industry-specific connectivity issues and performance addresses these areas both at the device and the solution levels.

Range of services: Today’s customers expect more than just products. They want to know that they can rely on their provider for industry-specific solutions as well as services to protect their investment. With JLT’s flexible repair maintenance agreements and the JLT RepairEngine™ customers can count on first-rate service with quick turn-around no matter what happened or where they are.

Device management solutions: Time is money, and downtime for system and device upgrades, and software deployment eats into that. JLT’s automated device management solutions address those issues, configured precisely to customer requirements.

Strategic partnerships: New trends, advances and technologies relating to IoT, Cloud and Industry 4.0 require dealing with a multitude of industry leaders such as Google/Android, Avnet IoTConnect, SOTI and Ivanti. JLT can provide and manage those and many other valuable industry relationships.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, our products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com or to arrange a personal meeting at MODEX in Atlanta, Booth 7185, email eric.miller@jltmobile.com.

