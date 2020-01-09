Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Probiotics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global probiotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



The market growth is attributed to the increasing application of probiotics in the food & beverage industry coupled with the rising health concerns among consumers. Animal probiotics are increasingly gaining popularity across the globe for avoiding disease outbreaks as well as for better productivity. Probiotics can significantly limit the animal diseases and hence are increasingly adopted by the animal husbandry.



There is an increasing application of probiotics in the food & beverage industry owing to the rising awareness among consumers the on-going convenience trend. Functional food & beverages that contain probiotics have gained popularity as they contain biologically active ingredients that have more metabolic health benefits than nutritional benefits. Further, there is an increasing demand for non-dairy probiotic products among consumers as they have low lactose and cholesterol content.



The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type and application. Based on ingredient type, the market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The probiotics bacteria include lactobacilli, Bifidobacterium, and streptococcus; while yeast includes Saccharomyces and Boulardii. Bacteria are expected to hold a significant share in the market as most of the probiotics are predominantly bacterial. Further, on the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into human probiotics (food & beverages and dietary food supplements), and animal feed probiotics. Human probiotics held a major share in the market owing to the major application of probiotics in the food & beverage industry.



Geographically, the market is segmented into four major regions; North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and rest of the world (RoW). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the market with China, Japan, and India being the major contributor. Moreover, the study of the report covers the analysis of several players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Danone SA, Nestle SA, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, BioGia AB, and others.



This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global probiotics market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global probiotics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global probiotics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Danone SA

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Nestle SA

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. BioGaia AB

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Probiotics Market by Ingredient Type

5.1.1. Bacteria

5.1.2. Yeast

5.2. Global Probiotics Market by Application

5.2.1. Human Probiotics

5.2.1.1. Probiotics Food & Beverages

5.2.1.2. Probiotics Dietary Supplements

5.2.2. Animal Feed Probiotics



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

7.2. Arla Foods

7.3. Bifodan A/S

7.4. Biogaia AB

7.5. Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

7.6. Danone SA

7.7. Danisco A/S (A DuPont Company)

7.8. glac Biotech Group

7.9. Kerry Group PLC

7.10. Lallemand Inc.

7.11. Lifeway Foods Inc.

7.12. Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

7.13. Nestle S.A.

7.14. Probi AB

7.15. UAS Laboratories LLC

7.16. Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.



