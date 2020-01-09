SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Forescout will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) that day. The press release with the financial results will be accessible on the Forescout investor relations website at investors.forescout.com prior to the conference call.



Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing either (855) 659-9329 or (615) 247-5915 using the passcode 2267531.

A live webcast will be accessible on Forescout's investor relations website at investors.forescout.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 13, 2020. To access the replay, interested parties should dial either (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 2267531.

