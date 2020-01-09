Chicago, IL, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verit Advisors® Promotes Jake Cravens to Principal

Verit Advisors® has promoted Jake Cravens to Principal from Vice President effective immediately. Mr. Cravens joined Verit in 2015 and is a CFA® charterholder. Mr. Cravens leads transaction execution across a wide range of advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, Valuation, and Debt Capital Markets. He has significant transaction execution experience across diverse industry verticals including business services, industrials, and construction & engineering.

John Solimine, Managing Director, commented, “Jake is an invaluable member of the Verit team. He has steadily progressed and assumed enhanced responsibilities during his time at Verit since joining us as an Analyst. We’re excited to recognize Jake’s accomplishments and contributions to our clients and the firm.”

In addition, Jake is a volunteer at Big Shoulders Fund Stock Market Program and Big Shoulders Fund Auxiliary Board while also being involved with the ESOP Emerging Leaders, The ESOP Association and the CFA Institute.

About Verit Advisors LLC

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and valuation services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as Verit strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009. Josephs and her team are considered to be one of the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

