The global solar PV backsheet market is expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.



Solar PV backsheet are a crucial part of any solar PV module as they are designed to prevent internal parts of the module from any external force. Therefore, the growth of the solar PV backsheet market is attributed to the increasing demand for solar panels across the globe.



Growing environmental concern, shifting of consumers from conventional sources of fuel to renewable sources, increasing government initiatives and programs, and declining prices of solar panels are creating the demand for solar panels across the globe, which in turn, tend to drive the market growth of solar PV backsheet.



The report analyzes the global solar PV backsheet market on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into a fluoropolymer solar PV backsheet and a non-fluoropolymer PV backsheet.



Based on the application, the market is classified into a residential, commercial, and industrial setting. In the commercial application segment, the corporate sector is expected to contribute significantly towards market growth. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the corporate solar panel users in the US have totaled more than 2 GW of solar capacity in 2017. More than 500 companies have installed solar panels at around 1500 individual installations across the globe.



The companies such as Walmart, Target, Prologis, Apple, Costco, Macy's and many more have installed solar panels. For instance, in February 2017, Apple, Inc. installed 17 MW rooftop solar on Jobs' dream campus. An advantage of using a solar panel in the corporate sector is that it reduces the electric energy consumption and bill up to 67% yearly. Thereby, with the increasing demand for solar panels, the market for solar PV backsheet is expected to grow in near future.



Furthermore, the market is analyzed, on the basis of regions, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe are expected to contribute significantly towards market growth over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of solar panels across the major economies of the region such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and many more. Moreover, the region has a high solar radiation rate which further motivates the wider adoption of solar panels.



Furthermore, the market consists of several market players including Toray Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., 3M Co., Dunmore Corp., Arkema SA, ZTT International Ltd., Coveme SpA, and many others. These players adopt various strategies to enhance their market presence and stay competitive in the market. The players operating in the market adopt various strategies such as technology development, product launch, merger and acquisitions for gaining a sustainable position in the market that further propels the growth of the market.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global solar PV backsheet market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global solar PV backsheet market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global solar PV backsheet market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Solar PV Backsheet Market by Type

5.1.1. Fluoropolymer

5.1.2. Non-Fluoropolymer

5.2. Global Solar PV Backsheet Market by Application

5.2.1. Residential

5.2.2. Commercial

5.2.3. Industrial



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Co.

7.2. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

7.3. Arkema S.A.

7.4. Astenik Solar Inc.

7.5. BioSolar Inc.

7.6. Coveme S.p.A.

7.7. Cybrid Technologies

7.8. Dunmore

7.9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.10. FLEXcon Co. Inc.

7.11. Hangzhou First Applied Material Co. Ltd.

7.12. Honeywell International Inc.

7.13. Krempel GmbH

7.14. Madico Inc.

7.15. Mitsubishi Chemical Holding (Mitsubishi Polyester Film)

7.16. Taiflex Scientific Co. Ltd.

7.17. Targray Group

7.18. Toray Industries Inc.

7.19. ZTT International Ltd.



