This notice is published with reference to the initial public offering of the shares of Coop Pank AS (the “Company”) and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s prospectus dated 11 November 2019.

Coop Pank hereby informs that it has received a notice from AS LHV Pank, acting as stabilising manager, stating that that no stabilisation transactions were carried out in relation to the following securities:

Company: Coop Pank AS Securities: Ordinary Shares Trading Venue: Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Stabilisation Period Start Date: 10 December 2019 Stabilisation Period End Date: 08 January 2020



Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 19 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking is 61,900. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The main shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 340 stores.