The global industrial sensors market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of industrial robots and growing automation in manufacturing and various other industries.



Moreover, the indoor positioning systems (IPS) are increasingly deployed in the manufacturing sector for various purposes including tracking the record of the asset utilization, streamlining the production process and building quality controlled systems. The use of IPS enables a continuous determination of the real-time location of an object and provides an overview that when and how assets are used. Thus, the rising adoption of these technologies in manufacturing further increases the demand for industrial sensors.



Geographically, the global industrial sensors market is further classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a significant share in the global market. The factors contributing to the growth of the North American industrial sensors market include the significant adoption of wireless sensors for various industrial applications and considerable growth in Industrial 4.0 and IIoT.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific industrial sensors market growth is attributed to the increasing industrialization coupled with automation in the manufacturing sector in emerging economies.



The global industrial sensors market is influenced by product development and advancements conducted by the market players. The key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Amphenol Corp., First Sensor AG, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, among others.



These players are playing a significant role in the growth of the industrial sensors market by providing various products and adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaboration, technological development, and others.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global industrial sensors market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global industrial sensors market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global industrial sensors market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Honeywell International Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Rockwell Automation Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Siemens AG

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. STMicroelectronics International N.V.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Texas Instruments Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Industrial sensors Market by Sensor Type

5.1.1. Flow Sensor

5.1.2. Pressure Sensor

5.1.3. Proximity Sensor

5.1.4. Level Sensor

5.1.5. Temperature Sensor

5.1.6. Image Sensor

5.1.7. Others (Humidity and Moisture Sensor

5.2. Global Industrial sensors Market by Vertical

5.2.1. Oil & Gas

5.2.2. Manufacturing

5.2.3. Chemicals

5.2.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5. Energy & Power

5.2.6. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amphenol Corp.

7.2. ams AG

7.3. Endress+Hauser Management AG

7.4. Figaro Engineering Inc.

7.5. First Sensor AG

7.6. Honeywell International Inc.

7.7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.8. OMEGA Engineering, a Spectris PLC Company

7.9. OMRON Corp.

7.10. Panasonic Corp.

7.11. Renesas Electronics Corp.

7.12. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.13. Rockwell Automation Inc.

7.14. Safran Colibrys S.A.

7.15. Sensirion AG

7.16. Siemens AG

7.17. STMicroelectronics International N.V.

7.18. TE Connectivity Ltd.

7.19. Teledyne Technologies Inc.

7.20. Texas Instruments Inc.



