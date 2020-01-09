Dublin, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meet Your Market Maker: Understanding ELP SI Liquidity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at some of the statistics and volumes available for this market, as well as how the ELP SIs are differentiating themselves from one another to prove their worth. Future prospects for the market are also considered.

The implementation of MiFID II in 2018 introduced significant change on Europe's equity venue landscape, with one of the most intriguing developments being the emergence of systematic internalisers (SIs) run by electronic liquidity providers (ELPs).

The growth of ELP SIs is arguably representative of the broader shift of order flow origination from traditional banks to electronic market-makers.

The notion of ELPs being able to provide liquidity directly to clients would have been unlikely just a few years ago given levels of buy-side anxiety around such firms. However, the SI regime offers the buy-side a unique opportunity to analyse liquidity from each ELP and use them more or less accordingly.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. SI Regime Recap
  3. The Role of Brokers and ELP SIs
  4. ELP SI Rules of Engagement
  5. ELP SI Volume Summary
  6. Understanding ELP SIs
  7. Overview
  8. Stock Universes
  9. Order Sizes
  10. Future Outlook for ELP SIs
  11. Regulatory Changes
  12. Operational Changes
  13. Competitive Landscape
  14. Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

  • Citadel Securities
  • Hudson River Trading
  • IMC Trading
  • Jane Street
  • Jump Trading
  • SSW Market-Making
  • Tower Research Capital
  • Virtu Financial
  • XTX Markets

