DALLAS, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocketstop, a communication software solutions company that helps businesses improve employee or customer communication strategies, announced today a 152 percent record in new business revenue growth for 2019.



The growth was fueled by the addition of several key clients across the United States representing a diversity of industries including manufacturing, shopping centers, financial services, healthcare and others. Key client wins included WinnResidential, Subaru of Indiana Automotive and Hexion Inc. Pocketstop also experienced record customer retention rates of 93 percent as compared to industry-wide averages of 80 percent.

“This has been a year of focus on key industries and we’ve seen the transformation of our business,” said Daniel Wagstaff, Chief Executive Officer, Pocketstop. “Our mission is our clients’ success, the same as when we started in 2006. We are well positioned for 2020 with the launch of our new product, which is the only integrated multi-channel marketing platform uniquely targeted to the shopping center industry, along with RedFlag, the top mass notification system addressing the issues of business continuity, crisis management, risk mitigation and keeping operations up and running.”

The company has also received a number of awards for its products this year. For Straightxt, its text messaging marketing platform, it has received the Rising Star Award and Premium Usability Award from FinancesOnline. For RedFlag, it has received the Spring 2019 Rising Star from FeaturedCustomers, the Summer 2019 High Performer from G2, Fall 2019 High Performer from G2, and Winter 2020 High Performer from G2.

About Pocketstop

Pocketstop is a communication software solutions company who empowers companies to create personalized, automated messages designed to provide rapid ROI backed by the industry’s best support at a cost customers can afford. Our commitment to excellence propelled us to become the industry’s pioneer in innovative and effective technologies with a portfolio of customer-focused products designed to drive audience behavior, improve efficiency, provide insight and actionable data for decision making and improve ROI to our customers by improving their existing internal or customer communication strategies. For more information, visit https://pocketstop.com .



