Tokyo, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SATO, a global pioneer in the development of auto-ID and labeling solutions launched the CT4-LX smart mini label printer today. Equipped with a color touch panel LCD for intuitive operation, the printer is easy to use for operators of varying skill levels, in a space-saving manner, widely across many sectors and geographic regions.

As diversification of the economy creates a shortage of skilled labor and a more competitive job market, sectors from retail, warehousing, transportation and logistics, food manufacturing and healthcare are faced with the common challenge of procuring and retaining human resources at worksites where variable data labels are printed. There is an increasing need to improve productivity using smaller and more diverse teams.

Taking these needs into consideration, SATO designed the CT4-LX to be intuitive and suitable across many worksites for use by anyone, anywhere, at any time.

Smart

Not just a passive label printer, the CT4-LX is an interactive smart printer. It can enhance business by supporting existing applications and operations. Intelligence in the printer allows users to print labels without a PC by connecting to a number of peripherals. A label waste prevention feature automatically senses the first label to reduce waste.

Simple

Designed to be easy to use for operators of all range of expertise, the CT4-LX is equipped with a large 4.3 inch color TFT LCD touch panel for a user-friendly interface anyone can intuitively set up labels. Even if an error occurs, it can be overcome quickly with the help of simple instructions or a video.

It is also easy to perform basic operations like setting labels and ribbons with a cover mechanism that opens wide.

Stress-free

The global design of the CT4-LX has a small footprint and is shaped to be suitable for various environments. It also supports menu display in 31 languages and printing in 47 languages. It is designed to serve as a common model for customers with workforces deployed around the world. Also, a Media Profile Function allows registering and saving of settings for each label.

“I am excited to unveil this irresistible smart mini, which is a totally new category for barcode label printers,” said SATO International President Hayato Shindo. “The great potential of the CT4-LX is its value-added features that users in different sectors can pick and choose from to optimize their on-site operations. Together with our customers and partners, we want to turn ideas into reality.”

The CT4-LX will be on display at NRF 2020 in New York from January 12-14, 2020.





Connectivity

CT4-LX can play many labeling roles with its highly customizable application technology.

With AEP, applications are possible such as automatic updates for price changes or SKU amends to reduce repetitive manual work. Another possibility is tapping a smartphone to a reader to let consumers print shipping labels for parcels.

By utilizing the proactive maintenance solution SOS (SATO Online Services), users can enjoy prompt support to eliminate operational downtime.

With SOTI Connect, CT4-LX users can perform software updates, adjust configurations and settings and initiate maintenance actions for SATO printers remotely, while collecting data to perform automatic alerts and prevent downtime. Its user-friendly interface and remote support features allow SATO users lifetime management of printers to ensure they operate at full capacity for reliable operation around the clock, from setup to decommissioning, lowering the total cost of ownership of labeling operations and improving the return on investment.

RFID printing

The CT4-LX RFID model can read and encode RFID labels in UHF and HF bands. In order to write labels stably with a printer, individual configuration settings are typically required for each type of RFID label. Now with the CT4-LX RFID, a new function enables the printer to read and encode UHF RFID labels automatically for fast, stable encoding. Some RFID features are coming soon. For details, please inquire with local sales representatives in your region.

To reach local sales representatives in your region, visit: http://www.satoworldwide.com/sato-group/global-network.aspx

To find out more about the CT4-LX desktop printer, see www.satoamerica.com/CT4





About SATO

SATO (TOKYO:6287) is a global auto-ID solutions provider for leading manufacturing, logistics, retail, food & beverage, health care companies. With a bottom-up understanding of on-site use applications, SATO tags items with identifiers to improve supply chain flows of tomorrow by solving managerial and operational challenges of today. An industry pioneer with 79 years of expertise and a 5,000+ strong global workforce in 27 countries, SATO engineers solutions to streamline operations, boost accuracy, support sustainability initiatives, provide assurance and emotional connections, extending value all the way to the consumer. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, it reported revenues of JPY 116,179 million (USD 1.05 billion*). More information about SATO can be found at www.satoworldwide.com, linkedin and twitter.

*Conversion is based on an average exchange rate of 1 US Dollar = 110.92 Japanese Yen

