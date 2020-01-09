CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that Envestnet MoneyGuide is the newest technology solution integrated with ClientWorks Connected. Advisors who choose to use the leading financial planning software will now benefit from an enhanced experience, with data flowing seamlessly between the tool and ClientWorks, making it easier and more efficient for advisors to deliver planning services.



“The demand for personalized advice continues to rise, making it more important that advisors have access to technology resources that can help them evolve their practices and increase value with clients. As a partner to our advisors, we are committed to investing in our technology platform to make it a differentiator for their businesses, across models. With the addition of MoneyGuide to ClientWorks Connected, advisors now have more choice in selecting a fully integrated financial planning solution that can help them more efficiently manage their practices and create an even better client experience,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director, Investor & Investment Solutions.

MoneyGuide is a top financial planning solution, according to the 2019 national T3 survey . It helps advisors use financial planning to motivate clients to create, implement and maintain investment strategies as they work toward financial wellness. Through integration with ClientWorks, LPL advisors see real-time account values, down to the position level, as well as plan probability in real time. Additionally, plan reports are seamlessly imported back into ClientWorks. The software is available to advisors with single-sign-on functionality, with no extra clicks necessary after logging into ClientWorks, making it easy and effortless to leverage the tool as part of their technology workstation.

Tony Leal, president of Envestnet MoneyGuide, said, “By integrating with the largest independent broker-dealer in the country, we’re able to offer advisors premier financial planning software that will empower them with the technology to meet the needs of their clients and help drive growth in their businesses. There are a significant number of LPL advisors using MoneyGuide, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to work with many more LPL advisors who can benefit from our deep integration with LPL’s ClientWorks platform."

LPL launches Client Goals, a goals-based tool that enables advisors to quickly and easily create personalized reports for their clients and prospects.

Advisors can access AdvisoryWorld's award-winning proposal generation tool within ClientWorks

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

About Envestnet MoneyGuide

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. Envestnet’s unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to more fully understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives. Envestnet Wealth Solutions enables enterprises and advisors to better manage client outcomes and strengthen their practices through its leading Wealth Management Operating System and advanced portfolio solutions. Envestnet | Tamarac provides portfolio management, reporting, trading, rebalancing and client portal solutions for registered independent advisers ("RIAs"). Envestnet | MoneyGuide provides goals-based financial planning applications. Envestnet Data & Analytics enables innovation and insights through its Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation platform. More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies including: 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 43 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of internet services companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client onboarding, improve client digital experiences and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet | MoneyGuide, visit www.moneyguidepro.com and follow @ENVMoneyGuide.

LPL Financial and Envestnet are separate entities.

