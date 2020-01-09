BLACKSBURG, Va., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Dr. Bassaganya-Riera’s presentation will take place on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. PST in the Elizabethan C/D ballroom of the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Company’s News & Events section at www.landosbiopharma.com .



Dr. Bassaganya-Riera will provide an update on the clinical advancement of Landos’ lead program, BT-11, a novel, orally-administered, gut-restricted, first-in-class therapeutic that targets LANCL2 in clinical development for ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD), plus additional pipeline drug candidates that target new immunometabolic pathways. Topline results for the BT-11 Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group, multicenter induction and maintenance 195 UC patient study are expected in the second half of 2020.

“I am delighted that Landos has been invited to present at this premier industry event. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference represents a great opportunity to provide further visibility for our ongoing drug development efforts centered around new immunometabolic pathways and designed to address the unmet clinical needs for patients with widespread and debilitating autoimmune diseases,” said Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera.

In 2019, Landos announced the successful completion of its $60 million Series B financing round co-led by RTW Investments and Perceptive Advisors (Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund and Perceptive Life Sciences Fund) , and joined by additional new investors including Osage University Partners and entities affiliated with Paul Manning. Proceeds support global Phase 2 testing of lead product BT-11 for UC and CD, and advancement of additional pipeline candidates such as initiating clinical testing of NX-13, an oral therapeutic targeting NLRX1.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Company completed Phase 1 clinical testing in 2018 and initiated global Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Landos Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”), including statements about the Company’s strategy, clinical development of the Company’s therapeutic candidates, the Company’s anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words “subject to”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “project”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “can”, the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company’s product candidates and other similar risks. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

