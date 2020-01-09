MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, announced a strategic collaboration and minority investment in Indegene Omnipresence and the company’s next-generation unified customer experience platform.

The Omnipresence platform is the result of a strategic alliance with Indegene, a leading global healthcare tech firm, which brings together Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365, Azure, Office 365 including Teams, LinkedIn and Microsoft AI into a unified customer experience management (CXM) platform verticalized for the healthcare industry. Omnipresence helps life sciences and healthcare organizations drive intelligent customer relationships and experiences.

By activating healthcare professional (HCP) end-to-end experiences, and unifying CRM and omnichannel technology together with advanced analytics and AI capabilities, the modern platform improves upon traditional CRM or multichannel technologies that focus on singular and disparate engagements. Omnipresence can deliver holistic, insights-driven experiences better aligned with HCP needs and preferences to enable increased impact and satisfaction.

“The biopharmaceutical industry is under growing pressure to deliver value-based customer experiences in a far more competitive marketplace. Omnipresence offers customers a bold new choice – an innovative platform, underpinned by Microsoft technologies, to drive intelligent commercial relationships,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “The next-generation solution will enable customers to harness data to provide actionable insights and realize better commercial experiences, with improved return on investment.”



“Omnipresence is a good example of an industry-specific, multi-cloud solution built with and on Microsoft’s enterprise technologies working together in uniquely disruptive ways. We are excited to see Indegene add Syneos Health as another strategic collaborator in our joint mission to bring new value to life sciences and healthcare organizations,” said James Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications Group, Microsoft.

Omnipresence is the newest addition to Syneos Health’s Dynamic Assembly network, a broad and growing group of best-of-breed data and technology collaborators who enable Syneos Health to be data dynamic and ahead of the curve. Syneos Health curates an open ecosystem of the best, most agile data and technology partners to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions designed to strategically address the nuances of unique customer engagements.

About Syneos Health

