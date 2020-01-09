COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported net sales of $3.906 billion for the nine weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020, compared to net sales of $4.072 billion for the nine weeks ended Jan. 5, 2019. Comparable sales decreased 3 percent for the nine weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020, compared to the nine weeks ended Jan. 5, 2019.
The company reported net sales of $12.113 billion for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020, compared to net sales of $12.457 billion for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 5, 2019. Comparable sales decreased 2 percent for the 48 weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020, compared to the 48 weeks ended Jan. 5, 2019.
The company expects to report fourth quarter earnings per share of about $1.85 compared to its previous guidance of about $2.00.
ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,943 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our company or our management:
We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized.
L BRANDS
HOLIDAY 2019
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):
|November and
December
|Year-to-Date
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Victoria’s Secret1
|(12
|%)
|(4
|%)
|(8
|%)
|(2
|%)
|Bath & Body Works1
|9
|%
|14
|%
|9
|%
|12
|%
|L Brands2
|(3
|%)
|4
|%
|(2
|%)
|3
|%
1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.
2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China and direct sales.
Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):
|November and
December
|Year-to-Date
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Victoria’s Secret1
|(12
|%)
|(7
|%)
|(9
|%)
|(6
|%)
|Bath & Body Works1
|4
|%
|9
|%
|5
|%
|8
|%
|L Brands2
|(4
|%)
|0
|%
|(4
|%)
|(1
|%)
1 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.
2 – Results include company-owned stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Greater China.
Total Company-Owned Stores:
|Stores
|Stores
|Operating
|Operating
|at 2/2/19
|Opened
|Closed
|at 1/4/20
|Victoria's Secret U.S.
|957
|4
|(38
|)
|923
|PINK U.S.
|141
|3
|-
|144
|Victoria's Secret Canada
|39
|-
|-
|39
|PINK Canada
|6
|-
|-
|6
|Total Victoria’s Secret
|1,143
|7
|(38
|)
|1,112
|Bath & Body Works U.S.
|1,619
|35
|(15
|)
|1,639
|Bath & Body Works Canada
|102
|1
|-
|103
|Total Bath & Body Works
|1,721
|36
|(15
|)
|1,742
|Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland
|21
|-
|-
|21
|PINK U.K.
|5
|-
|-
|5
|Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories
|38
|10
|(7
|)
|41
|Victoria’s Secret Greater China
|15
|7
|-
|22
|Total International
|79
|17
|(7
|)
|89
|Total L Brands Stores
|2,943
|60
|(60
|)
|2,943
