SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced its participation at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present an overview of the company on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held from January 13-16, 2020 in San Francisco.



Live audio webcasts of the presentation and Q&A session will be available in the Investors section of Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com , with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways where there is a strong scientific and clinical rationale to improve outcomes by identifying those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. Kura’s lead drug candidate is tipifarnib, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor, for which the Company is conducting a registration-directed trial in patients with recurrent or metastatic HRAS mutant HNSCC and plans to conduct a second registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AITL and related lymphomas. Kura’s pipeline also includes KO-947, an ERK inhibitor, and KO-539, a menin-MLL inhibitor, both of which are currently in Phase 1 clinical trials. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Company’s website at www.kuraoncology.com.

