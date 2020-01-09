SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene, Inc., a clinical-stage, leading-edge oncology immunotherapy company driven by a powerful antibody discovery and engineering platform, today announced that Peter Luo, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. A separate question and answer session will follow the presentation.



About Adagene

Adagene, Inc. is a private, clinical-stage, leading-edge oncology immunotherapy company driven by its powerful Dynamic Precision Library platform built to deliver treatments with increased efficacy and safety. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Its wholly owned pipeline is comprised of novel immunotherapy programs with potential to be first or best in class. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science. Founded and led by experienced leaders with a global track record in antibody discovery and engineering, Adagene has raised more than $150 million from high-profile investors including F-Prime, Eight Roads, WuXi AppTec, GP Healthcare Capital, New World TMT, Sequoia China and General Atlantic, among others.