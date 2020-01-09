VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Health Group (CSE: PHGI, OTCQB: PHGRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “Premier Health”), a company focused on developing innovative approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Richard Atkins as the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales. Richard’s responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership, accelerating revenues through optimizing the Company’s portfolio, and expanding the Company’s presence in both Canada and new geographies together with developing new partnerships.



Richard’s successful career spans over 30 years in global business development and sales. He has led sales teams in healthcare for the past 10 years, winning omnichannel clinical decision support solutions and services business globally, including in Europe, Australia, Africa and North America. Richard most recently held a senior sales leadership role at Health Navigator, the market leader in clinical content within the digital health market. Health Navigator, recently acquired by Amazon for their Amazon Care service, has been utilized in symptom checkers, healthbots, telemedicine services and voice virtual assistants.

“We welcome Richard and are thrilled to appoint a candidate of his calibre as Senior Vice President of Sales,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Premier Health. “As Premier Health continues its growth, we look forward to benefiting from Richard’s vast experience and network to capture demand and expand our market presence.”

“I am delighted to be joining Premier Health Group at such a pivotal time, “said Richard. The Company is strategically poised, through both its own developments and recent acquisitions, to be a leader in virtual care/digital health which are integral to healthcare systems in this next decade. Working with a superb leadership team, I am excited to be leading their growth and contributing to Premier Health, delivering true ‘patient centric’ solutions, making a positive difference to physicians and patients alike.”

Premier also is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (“PI”) to provide market making services in accordance with CSE policies. PI will trade the securities of Premier Health on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Premier Health and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

About Premier Health

Premier Health is a Canadian company that is strategically poised to take advantage of business opportunities in the global health care industry. We are focused on innovative health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. In conjunction with its subsidiary Cloud Practice, which offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, the Company is developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). We currently have a combined ecosystem of 290 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients. The Premier Health team has deep clinical, operational and financial expertise and a passion for improving healthcare for all patients.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Premier Health Group Inc.

www.mypremierhealth.com

Email: investors@mypremierhealth.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel:(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com



