CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM PT (11:00 AM ET) in San Francisco. Following the presentation, management will participate in a question and answer session at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET).



A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Through the use of its Translational Science Platform, Jounce first focuses on specific cell types within the human tumor microenvironment to prioritize targets, and then identifies related biomarkers designed to match the right immunotherapy to the right patient. Jounce is developing two clinical-stage programs, vopratelimab, a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor intended for potential combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Vopratelimab is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 clinical trial and JTX-4014 Phase 1 data were reported in November 2019 with additional studies planned. Jounce is also advancing and building out its broad and wholly-owned discovery pipeline of immuno-oncology targets, including those expressed on T-regulatory cells, macrophages and stromal cells. In addition, Jounce has exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-8064, a LILRB2 receptor antagonist, to Celgene, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com .