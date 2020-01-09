TORONTO and LONDON, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiveMeSport (GMS), a Bragg Gaming Group Inc. company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has been granted a vendor licence by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), enabling it to run affiliate traffic for New Jersey-licensed operators.



The licence will allow GMS, a leading sport publisher, to direct users from its site to sportsbook websites that accept New Jersey registrations and deposits with several deals lined-up to go live over the next few months.

The approval will see GMS’s parent company, Bragg Gaming Group, continue to expand its presence in the US, following its market entry in 2019, when Bragg Gaming Group signed a deal with New York State’s Seneca Gaming Corporation in partnership with Kambi Group.

The New Jersey online gambling market has seen strong growth over the last few years with revenue estimated to have hit $500m in 2019. The state is now home to 24 online casinos and sportsbooks.

GMS is the number one Facebook sports publisher and in 2019, it reached over 320 million unique Facebook users and 1.1 billion Facebook video views, an increase of 112% and 138% respectively when compared to 2018. Instagram followers increased 96% over the year.

Rick Waterlow, Managing Director of GMS, said: “We are thrilled to receive this vendor licence and to be able to partner with New Jersey-licensed operators to help drive traffic to their sites.”

“Our parent company Bragg Gaming Group holds a wealth of data on acquiring gaming customers which can be fed into the GMS website in the US that will allow for high-quality player acquisitions which makes us the perfect partner for sportsbook operators. Operators will also benefit from our impressive social media following as it will further extend the reach of campaigns.”

Last year, GMS launched an entirely re-designed web platform to compliment a new content-rich editorial direction.

The new design is optimised for mobile and reduces loading speed of enhanced content and video, offering a variety of article formats from short humorous pieces to more serious, in-depth reads that tackle the difficult issues within the sports world.

The launch followed a strategic restructure of the platform and editorial approach in the first half of 2019 which has already boosted reader engagement and retention rates across all key performance metrics.

Bragg Gaming Group is also pleased to announce that Yaniv Spielberg has been promoted from Director of Business Development to Chief Strategy Officer effective immediately.

Spielberg said: “I am excited to take on this role in what is a very exciting time for Bragg and I look forward to shaping and executing our strategic plan for 2020 and beyond, that will see us continue to expand our global reach.”

About GiveMeSport

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GiveMeSport is a member of Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), a global next-generation gaming group.

About Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a next generation gaming group with cutting-edge technology, leading brands and world-class management expertise, developing into a global gaming force. Formed by a team of gaming industry experts, Bragg’s portfolio includes ORYX Gaming , an innovative B2B gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator and GIVEMESPORT , a top sports media outlet and with over 26M fans, the number one Facebook Sport Publisher. Through these brands, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games .

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-647-800-2282

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air

lina@squareintheair.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Tim Dawson, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-289-276-1167

tim@bragg.games